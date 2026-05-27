'My legs weren't great, but I'm old and stubborn, so I went for it anyway' - Damiano Caruso fights the years in Giro d'Italia breakaway

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38-year-old Italian promises to attack again after finishing third in Andalo

Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious leads the breakaway during stage 17 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Caruso moved into the top 10 on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Damiano Caruso slumped to the ground beyond the finish line in Andalo on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, the pain of spending 135km in the breakaway and finishing third suddenly catching up with him.

Caruso has already confirmed he will retire at the end of the season, after 17 seasons as a professional. He will turn 39 in October, and the Italian statisticians quickly highlighted that only Gino Bartali was older at 39 and ten months when he finished second on a stage in 1954.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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