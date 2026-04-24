Cristian Camilo Muñoz dies following infection to knee injury suffered in Tour de Jura fall

Colombian rider Cristian Camilo Muñoz has died after suffering a knee infection following a crash at last week's Tour du Jura.

Following the fall, Muñoz travelled with his Nu Colombia team to Spain, where his teammates competed at the Vuelta Asturias. On Tuesday, he was admitted to hospital in Valladolid, where medical staff diagnosed the infection. The 30-year-old's condition worsened overnight, and he tragically died on Friday morning.

Nu Colombia confirmed the news in a statement released Friday, with the entire team withdrawing from the Vuelta Asturias ahead of stage 2.

"The Nu Colombia cycling team is deeply saddened to announce the death of its rider, Cristian Camilo Muñoz, which occurred in the last few hours in Europe as a result of medical complications arising from the accident he suffered last Saturday during the Tour du Jura in France," the team announced.

"Following the crash, Cristian was initially treated at a medical centre, where he received treatment for an injury to his left knee. Once the team arrived in Oviedo, Spain, Cristian was examined again at a clinic, where medical staff detected a difficult-to-treat infection that required further specialist care.

"In the last few hours, his condition deteriorated and, despite all the efforts of the medical team, Cristian passed away on Friday morning."

The team released a separate message on social media on Friday afternoon paying tribute to Muñoz.

"Today we bid farewell to Cristian Muñoz, a cyclist who turned every kilometre into a show of passion, discipline and heart," the message read.

"His story doesn't stay here and reminds us that dreams are pedalled every day, even when the road heads uphill. We are left with his example, the goals he achieved, and the inspiration he instilled in everyone who saw him race.

"To his family, friends and all those who admired him from near or far, we send you all our deepest condolences and strength at this time."

Muñoz raced alongside several other notable names at Nu Colombia, including former Ineos riders Sergio and Sebastián Henao, and former QuickStep rider Rodrigo Contreras.

Muñoz had been a pro racer since 2017, when he raced in Colombia for two years and finished seventh overall at the under-23 Giro d'Italia in 2018 before moving to the WorldTour with UAE Team Emirates the next season.

He spent three years at UAE, racing alongside the likes of Tadej Pogačar, Alexander Kristoff, Jasper Philipsen, and Dan Martin. He moved back to Colombia in 2022 with EPM and made the switch to Nu Colombia in 2024. Standout results in recent years included podium spots at the 2024 Clásico RCN and 2025 Vuelta a Guatemala.

Muñoz and his Nu Colombia team were in Europe for a host of races in France and Spain during April and May, including the upcoming 4 Jours de Dunkerque and the Vuelta Asturias.

Local newspaper La Nueva España reported that Vuelta Asturias race organisers held a minute of silence in tribute to Muñoz ahead of Friday's second stage, while the race director's car will display a black ribbon in mourning for the rider.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to Muñoz's family, friends, and teammates.