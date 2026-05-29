EF pull Michael Valgren and James Shaw out of Giro d'Italia

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'We have enormous respect for the Giro' insist the team

PORCARI, ITALY - MAY 20: (L-R) Michael Valgren of Denmark and James Shaw of Great Britain and Team EF Education - EasyPost prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 11 a 195km stage from Porcari to Chiavari / #UCIWT / on May 20, 2026 in Porcari, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Image)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost have pulled two riders out of the Giro d'Italia in order to rest them for future races, with stage winner Michael Valgren and James Shaw non-starters on stage 19.

The unusual move comes with three stages remaining and will spare the pair two days in the mountains on Friday and Saturday, as well as the Rome finale on Sunday.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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