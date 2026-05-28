'There's also a race in July I want to do well in' – Jonas Vingegaard reveals his road from the Giro d'Italia to the Tour de France

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Dane to join Visma teammates for final Tignes altitude camp two weeks after Giro d'Italia

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey (Maglia Rosa) leads the race on the final climb during the 16th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Bellinzona and Cari, Switzerland, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike remain cautious and concentrated at the Giro d'Italia but are counting down the days to finale in Rome on Sunday, following their masterplan that is designed to win the Giro but also put the Dane in the best possible form to take on Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France.

Vingegaard has won four mountain stages and dominated the Giro so far but he and Visma have calculated every move, every attack and every moment of recovery, as he tries to become just the eighth rider in history to complete the Grand Tour trilogy.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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