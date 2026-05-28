68 days: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe explain why Remco Evenepoel is not racing for over two months as part of Tour de France build-up

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Belgian already doing six-to-seven hour training rides in 'almost millimetric' preparation for Tour de France

2026 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel during his most recent race
Remco Evenepoel during his most recent race at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have explained why Remco Evenepoel is spending more than two months away from racing prior to heading to the Tour de France this July.

Evenepoel last raced in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he took third behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) and – in what is a very long mid-season period away from racing compared with the programs of many other top pros – will next be seen in action in the Tour de France start in Barcelona on July 4.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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