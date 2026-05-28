Cycling's AI arms race gets a new competitor as Jayco teams unveil partnership with motion capture and scouting capabilities

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Australian men's and women's outfits to benefit from deal with ai.io

WINTER PARK - ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 29: Alan Hatherly of South Africa and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 142.1km stage from Winter Park - Alula to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah 955m on January 29, 2026 in Winter Park - Alula, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The AI arms race in professional cycling has new competitors, with the Jayco-AlUla men's team and Liv-AlUla-Jayco women's team signing up with ai.io.

GreenEDGE Cycling, the organisation that runs the two teams, has penned an 'official partnership' with the UK-headquartered AI technology company, which is focused exclusively on sports.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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