Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stage winner Pello Bilbao announces retirement at end of 2026

Veteran Basque star Pello Bilbao has announced he will be retiring at the end of 2026. Bilbao made the announcement on home soil, before the start of the final stage of Itzulia Basque Country on Saturday.

A stalwart of the international stage racing scene for 16 seasons, Bilbao, 36, turned pro in 2011 with Euskaltel-Euskadi, with 17 wins to date, including two stages of the Giro d'Italia and one in the Tour de France in 2023.

The Bahrain Victorious racer has also twice finished fifth overall in the Giro d'Italia as well as placing sixth and ninth on GC in the Tour de France as well as taking stage victories in the Itzulia Basque Country, Criterium du Dauphiné and Tour Down Under.

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In a team statement, Bilbao paid tribute to the importance of growing up in a cycling heartland like the Basque Country to his lengthy career and consistent success throughout it.

"For me, it always felt like a game at the beginning. I was just playing at being a cyclist with my friends, and suddenly I found myself turning professional almost without noticing. Everything came very fast. Of course, I needed time to adapt to the professional lifestyle—it wasn’t easy at the start, especially balancing it with my studies—but I have never regretted any decision I made along the way.

"Each year, I was able to take a step forward. I went from being an unknown rider, someone who didn’t even believe he could last long in professional cycling, to achieving big results in the biggest races. Winning at the Tour de France was something every cyclist dreams of.

"That moment showed me how intense and emotional this sport can be. In fact, during the Grand Départ in 2023, some of my worst and best memories came together. It was a difficult time, but from that difficulty came one of the most beautiful victories and memories of my career."

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While his Tour de France stage win in 2023 was indelibly mixed with the aftermath of the death of teammate Gino Mäder in the Tour de Suisse just a month before and to whom he dedicated the victory, Bilbao also paid to tribute to other special moments such as when he and 2021 Giro d'Italia podium finisher Damiano Caruso fought together for success in the Italian Grand Tour

"What I will miss most are the emotions, especially the ones we share. Cycling is not just an individual sport—it’s about creating something together. Sharing those emotions with teammates makes everything more meaningful.

"And beyond the team, it’s also about the people close to me—my family and friends. Seeing how much they supported me, how they enjoyed the victories and suffered during the difficult moments, made everything even more special," he said.

Bilbao now faces the remainder of his final season where he said it was impossible not to feel a certain level of added tension, but that he was determined to give it 100 % all the way to the final finish line.

"Coming into my last season, everything feels different. In some races, I’ve even felt more nervous than usual, knowing it could be the last time I experience them.

"Every race, every moment feels more significant. I just want to show people what I am capable of, one last time."