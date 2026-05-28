Thomas Dekker stopped and questioned on way to Unbound Gravel as 2024 arrest comes back to haunt him

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Dutch rider stopped on entrance to US following arrest for public nudity two years ago

Thomas Dekker during the 49th Amstel Gold Race from Maastricht to Valkenberg on April 20, 2014 in Maastricht, Netherlands.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch rider Thomas Dekker was reportedly stopped on his entrance to the United States for Unbound Gravel, his compatriot Laurens ten Dam has said, stemming back to an incident involving the pair prior to Unbound in 2024.

Before the race two years ago, the Dutch duo made headlines when they were arrested and spent 10 hours in a cell after getting changed and washing outside their campervan in a public carpark in Oklahoma.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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