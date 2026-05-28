Tangle with feed bag brings Eulálio crashing down but Giro d'Italia white jersey bounces back to light up stage 18 finale

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Afonso Eulálio appeared injured in freak accident and was later caught in a split but he was back on the front foot by the end of the day

PIEVE DI SOLIGO, ITALY - MAY 28: Afonso Eulalio of Portugal and Team Bahrain - Victorious - White Best Young Rider Jersey competes climbing the Muro di Ca&amp;apos; del Poggio (241m) during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 18 a 171km stage from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2026 in Pieve di Soligo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Afonso Eulálio fell victim to a late crash on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Giro d'Italia race leader Afonso Eulálio was caught in a freak crash 49km from the end of stage 18.

The Portuguese racer, wearing the white jersey as best young rider in the Italian Grand Tour, was caught up in a fall that was seemingly caused by a a tangle with a musette – or feed bag – held by a soigneur at the side of the road.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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