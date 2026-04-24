'I want to dedicate it with all my heart to the memory of our beloved compatriot Camilo Muñoz' – Nairo Quintana takes first victory in four years at the Vuelta Asturias

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Colombian soloes to stage 2 win and race lead following duel with 19-year-old Adrià Pericas

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates victory on stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates victory on stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo (Image credit: Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo)

In his final season as a professional racer, Nairo Quintana turned back the clock to win his first race in four years at the Vuelta Asturias on Friday.

The Colombian soloed to victory on stage 2 of the four-day stage race, a challenging mid-mountain stage over four categorised climbs to Pola de Lena, Spain.

The win was the 52nd of Quintana's career, dating back to the opening stage of the Vuelta a Murcia in 2012 and encompassing overall titles at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

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Quintana pointed to the sky as he crossed the line in tribute to Colombian rider Cristian Camilo Muñoz, who died on Friday morning after suffering a knee infection following a crash last weekend.

"It's truly sad. This morning, when we heard the news, I was left speechless. A young man who had so much, so much life ahead of him, so much to give to sport and to the country, and it's truly sad and tragic," Quintana said of Muñoz.

In further comments reported by Marca, Quintana dedicated the victory to Muñoz, saying: "This victory is very special, and I want to dedicate it with all my heart to the memory of our beloved compatriot Camilo Muñoz. His tragic loss is an immense sorrow for the entire Colombian and world cycling community."

The Vuelta Asturias paid tribute with a moment of silence before the stage, and Muñoz's Nu Colombia team withdrew en masse to mourn their teammate.

Quintana, who turned 36 in February, hit the front of the race along with 19-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG neo-pro Adrià Pericas on the toughest climb of the day, the Alto de la Colladella (7km at 7.8%), 38km from the finish.

He and Pericas were caught by a trio of chasers – including Movistar teammate Diego Pescador – on the descent, before the pair went clear on the penultimate climb of the Alto Cueña.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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