'The team did a masterclass' - Paul Magnier thanks Soudal teammates after inspiring him to third Giro d'Italia sprint victory

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Frenchman takes back cyclamen-coloured points jersey from Jhonatan Narváez before final mountain stages

Paul Magnier on the podium in the ciclamino jersey
Paul Magnier won his third stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier was in tears, and his Soudal-Quickstep teammates whooped in celebration after the Frenchman won his third Giro d'Italia sprint.

His victory in Pieve di Soligo near the Prosecco hills came as a surprise after the attacks on the late Ca' del Poggio climb and a week of suffering in the mountains.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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