'There's a lot of altitude metres coming up' - Jonas Vingegaard calm, confident and generous before final Giro d'Italia mountain stages

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Jonas Vingegaard giving interviews
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard tested his climbing legs and stayed safe in the final kilometres of stage 18 to Pieve di Soligo, in an apparent test ride for the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia in the Dolomites and to Piancavallo.

He jumped away to sweep up a few mountain points over the top of the Muro Ca' del Poggio but then soon let the sprinters take control after they controlled the attack for most of the day.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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