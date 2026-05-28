'It's just no legs' – Giulio Pellizzari ready to aid Jai Hindley's podium fight after sliding out of Giro d'Italia GC battle

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'I'm still here because I want to do something for the team, because they helped me a lot'

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Italian rider Giulio Pellizzari arrives at the presentation prior the 17th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Cassano d&#039;Adda and Andalo, Italy, on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari heads to the start of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Pellizzari started the Giro d'Italia as Italy's great GC hope, but the 22-year-old heads into the final weekend on the fringes of the top 20, half an hour down on champion-elect Jonas Vingegaard.

The Italian has said that he "can just enjoy" the remaining days of the Giro, having recalibrated his goals to support Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and podium hopeful Jai Hindley.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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