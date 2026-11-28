It's a running joke that the Cyclingnews' tech team's entire personality nowadays is wind tunnel testing and aero data. I'd like to think we have a little more depth than that, but this page is likely to contradict that claim.

That's because we're going to lean into our area of expertise for a moment, and round up a collection of Black Friday deals that, based on our data, are likely to make you go faster on a bike.

Whether that's a nearly half-price Oakley Velo Mach helmet, which won our aero helmet group test. Or a Cervelo S5, which sits atop the rankings as the fastest road bike, or even a pair of Chinese aero socks that, despite being under £10 / $15, were 3rd fastest in our big aero sock shootout.

There's plenty more where that came from too, so scroll down, and by the time you reach the bottom, you'll be so slippery that the wind will start calling you Teflon.

Quick deals

USA quick deals

UK quick deals

USA Deals

Save 50% ($9) ROCKBROS Rockbros Aero Socks: was $17.99 now $8.99 at Amazon When we tested aero socks in the wind tunnel this fall, we found that despite being much cheaper than the competitions, these Chinese Rockbros socks were 3rd fastest. That's already impressive, but even more so now that they're half price! Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($24.99) Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR Tire: was $116.95 now $91.96 at Competitive Cyclist A fifth off the GP5000 S TR might not seem like a huge deal, but these are the go-to tire for everyone in the CN team. They're fast, well-rounded, and come in up to 35mm widths. They proved to be the fastest of the non-TT-specific tires in our rolling test, and thus are the best overall in our relevant tire buying guides. The TT versions are also on sale, should you wish to trade some puncture protection for a few extra watts. Read more Read less ▼