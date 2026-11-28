Wallet-friendly and wind-tunnel approved: Black Friday deals on go-faster bike tech
Deals on bikes, wheels, tyres and helmets that have proven themselves in the CN Labs empirical testing
It's a running joke that the Cyclingnews' tech team's entire personality nowadays is wind tunnel testing and aero data. I'd like to think we have a little more depth than that, but this page is likely to contradict that claim.
That's because we're going to lean into our area of expertise for a moment, and round up a collection of Black Friday deals that, based on our data, are likely to make you go faster on a bike.
Whether that's a nearly half-price Oakley Velo Mach helmet, which won our aero helmet group test. Or a Cervelo S5, which sits atop the rankings as the fastest road bike, or even a pair of Chinese aero socks that, despite being under £10 / $15, were 3rd fastest in our big aero sock shootout.
There's plenty more where that came from too, so scroll down, and by the time you reach the bottom, you'll be so slippery that the wind will start calling you Teflon.
Quick deals
USA quick deals
- Sockeloen: Up to 60% off aero socks and shoe covers
- Amazon: Half-price Rockbros aero socks
- Competitive Cyclist: Vittoria, Continental and Pirelli deals
- Mike's Bikes: Discounted Cervelo and Reserve aero tech
- Hunt wheels: Cut-price aero road and gravel wheels
UK quick deals
- Sigma Sports: Deals on Cervelo, Scope, Vittoria and more
- Tredz: Oakley helmets and Specialized bikes
- Amazon: Fast aero socks at under £12
- Hunt wheels: Dozens of carbon wheels at up to 40% off
- Sockeloen: Up to 60% off aero socks and shoe covers
When we tested two-dozen pairs of socks in the wind tunnel earlier this year, Rockbros came out third fastest. That's impressive given that at under £12, they're a quarter the price of many of their competitors.
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Paper thin, but incredibly fast. The Pro Speeds won our rolling resistance test last year, beating the GP 5000 TT TR by a small marhgin.
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The Cervelo S5 is, by the raw data, the fastest bike we've ever tested in the tunnel. The margins at the top are admittedly small, but a win is a win.
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If you can't quite afford the price tag of the model above, here's the SRAM Force version, which is undoubtedly still a quick bike.
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The Pirelli P Zero TLR isn't by itself a fast tyre, but it was the subject of our test on wider-than-normal tyres last year, because it can be bought in a 40mm width.
Paired with a wheel that is designed for wider tyres, the outcome is a really fast option for anyone riding on imperfect surfaces. I'm confident that, on average, most riders will see enough patches of rough road in their everyday rides that a 40mm tyre will prove a net overall gain.
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By our count of the watts saved versus pounds spent, an upgrade to a latex tube is the best value upgrade there is.
At around 8 watts when upgrading from butyl tubes, and a cost of £20 for a pair of tubes, that's just £2.50 per watt! Much better than that new Pinarello you've been eyeing up.
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The Artech 6.A won our wind tunnel test in 2024, not only being the fastest on test, but nearly the lightest too. It's since been beaten by a couple of others, including the Reserves below, but they're still a good, fast option that look cool too.
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Only a small discount, but still cheaper than the Scopes above, and by our latest test, faster too.
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USA Deals
When we tested aero socks in the wind tunnel this fall, we found that despite being much cheaper than the competitions, these Chinese Rockbros socks were 3rd fastest. That's already impressive, but even more so now that they're half price!
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This is, by our measure, the best-value way to go faster. At around 8 watts when upgrading from butyl tubes, and a cost of $35 for a pair of tubes, that's under $5 per watt.
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A fifth off the GP5000 S TR might not seem like a huge deal, but these are the go-to tire for everyone in the CN team. They're fast, well-rounded, and come in up to 35mm widths.
They proved to be the fastest of the non-TT-specific tires in our rolling test, and thus are the best overall in our relevant tire buying guides.
The TT versions are also on sale, should you wish to trade some puncture protection for a few extra watts.
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Using the P Zero Race TLR range, our tests showed that a 40mm road tyre could save as many as 75 watts over rough surfaces, when compared to a 26mm tyre.
Since this test was performed, other brands have launched wider tyres too, and we've got hold of some 60mm slicks for some extra testing, but that's by the by. If you want to go faster over rougher roads, go wider!
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At the time of writing, by the raw data, the Cervelo S5 is the most aero bike we've ever tested in the tunnel. The margins are tight, but a win is a win, and if you want to go faster, the S5 is a solid bet that also reviewed well on the road.
Read our aero bike shootout.
Read our Cervelo S5 review.
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In our latest round of wind tunnel wheelset testing, the Reserve 57/64 Turbulent Aero SL landed an equal first with Hunt's 5AM Limitless wheels.
These aren't exactly those - they're the standard 'non-SL' version, but thanks to the Mikes Bikes sale, there's a healthy discount available.
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Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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