HBO Max is a must-have for US and UK cycling fans. Black Friday offers are in play; here are all the ways you can save and what you need for the coming season
HBO Max is the only US TV service to offer live coverage of the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche, and Il Lombardia, along with selected UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events. You can also dive straight into this winter's Cyclo-cross Superprestige competition.
In the UK, following a shakeup of TV providers earlier this year, in conjunction with TNT Sports, HBO Max has essentially become the home of all things cycling, with coverage of all the major races coming up in 2027.
The channel has a number of offers in play this Black Friday weekend for both US and UK viewers.
US cycling fans can save on HBO Max's annual Standard and Premium packages (both include Sports). There's also 50% off the monthly Basic plan for 12 months, but that just gives you access to TV shows, movies and documentaries.
In the UK, you can get a combined HBO Max and TNT Sports 12-month plan with 40% off the usual price. There's also 50% off HBO Max's entertainment packages.
See below for the current Black Friday HBO Max deals in play for the US and UK. The offers end midnight 30 November.
HBO Max deals US
Watch the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche, Il Lombardia and many more fantastic cycling events. You can also enjoy the NHL, MLB, NASCAR and a host of other sports events, plus a vast library of top TV and movie entertainment.
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Enjoy all the cycling and sports events mentioned above, plus HBO's huge library of TV and movies in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio on up to four devices at once.
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HBO Max is home to an array of incredible entertainment with shows like House of the Dragon, War, Lanterns and many more. Note: The option does not include cycling, but you can opt to add a Sports subscription at a later date.
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HBO Max deals UK
Get 40% off a 12-month subscription to HBO Max and TNT Sports. This gives you full access to the biggest cycling events in the calendar, plus a host of other sports, TV shows and movies.
This deal is paid monthly, but has a 12-month minimum term. After that, the cost will revert to its usual price.
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Enjoy a vast library of superb TV and movies such as House of the Dragon, War, Lanterns, Backrooms, Dune, and much more. Note: The plan does not include cycling, but you can choose to add a Sports subscription later.
Ad-free Standard and Premium packages (they don't include sports) are also half price right now.
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More Black Friday weekend deals
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.
💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.
Rich has been working as a journalist and editor for over 26 years, with 15 years in cycling media. He was editor of our sister site, Bikeperfect.com, from 2021 to 2024, and now works across Future's sports websites.
Rich has also previously been editor of The Official Tour de France Race Guide, What Mountain Bike magazine, and has written for many other cycling magazines and websites, including Bikeradar.com, Cycling Plus, MBR.co.uk, Mountain Biking UK, MBUK.com and Off-Road.cc.
While he's dabbled in many areas of cycling, Rich has been riding mountain bikes since the mid-nineties.
Current rides: Pace RC295, Merida eOne-Sixty 7000
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