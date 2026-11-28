HBO Max is the only US TV service to offer live coverage of the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche, and Il Lombardia, along with selected UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events. You can also dive straight into this winter's Cyclo-cross Superprestige competition.

In the UK, following a shakeup of TV providers earlier this year, in conjunction with TNT Sports, HBO Max has essentially become the home of all things cycling, with coverage of all the major races coming up in 2027.

The channel has a number of offers in play this Black Friday weekend for both US and UK viewers.

US cycling fans can save on HBO Max's annual Standard and Premium packages (both include Sports). There's also 50% off the monthly Basic plan for 12 months, but that just gives you access to TV shows, movies and documentaries.

In the UK, you can get a combined HBO Max and TNT Sports 12-month plan with 40% off the usual price. There's also 50% off HBO Max's entertainment packages.

See below for the current Black Friday HBO Max deals in play for the US and UK. The offers end midnight 30 November.

HBO Max deals US

Save 50% HBO Max Basic monthly plan: was $10.99 now $5.49 at hbomax.com HBO Max is home to an array of incredible entertainment with shows like House of the Dragon, War, Lanterns and many more. Note: The option does not include cycling, but you can opt to add a Sports subscription at a later date. Read more Read less ▼

HBO Max deals UK

Save 40% HBO Max and TNT Sports : was £25.99 now £15.49 at hbomax.com Get 40% off a 12-month subscription to HBO Max and TNT Sports. This gives you full access to the biggest cycling events in the calendar, plus a host of other sports, TV shows and movies.

This deal is paid monthly, but has a 12-month minimum term. After that, the cost will revert to its usual price. Read more Read less ▼

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