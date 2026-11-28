Toon Aerts, the multi-discipline racer, will have to miss the entire cyclo-cross season after undergoing his fourth knee surgery after sustaining a double kneecap fracture following a crash at the final stage of the Tour of Denmark in early August.

“Toon Aerts will unfortunately not return to cyclo-cross racing this winter. He underwent a fourth knee surgery in Herentals this morning, during which scar tissue was removed to improve his comfort on the bike,” his team Lotto-Intermarché said on social media.

Ten weeks after the crash, the 33-year-old was still unable to ride his bike after an infection in his operated knee seriously disrupted his rehab. Aerts, who races with Charles Liégeois team in ‘cross, was looking to find a balance between road and cyclocross this season. He first wanted to focus on the World Cups and the big races while still leaving enough time to get the training hours in for the road. The crash and delayed recovery obviously disrupted those plans.

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“Over the past few weeks and months, Toon has worked hard on his comeback. He had hoped to return to racing at the cyclo-cross in Mol and secure a spot at the World Championships in Ostend. Unfortunately, that will no longer be possible,” Lotto-Intermarché added.

Aerts had been hoping to return to racing in December and then hopefully race for Belgium at the World Championships in Ostend, where he won the bronze medal in 2021.

“Toon will now shift his full focus to the upcoming road season. We wish him all the best as he continues his rehabilitation and hope to have him back with us soon.”

In his first year racing at the WorldTour level, Aerts said that he exceeded his own expectations, with his second place on stage twelve of the Giro d’Italia standing out in particular. He also raced his first Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in 2026.

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