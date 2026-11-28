Black Friday Bike Deals LIVE: Fresh cycling deals from day two of the big sale weekend
Everything from discount groupsets to Japanese fishing gloves; it's all here!
Hello to all my deal aficionados in the States. While the UL has been up for a while (I'm on coffee number three already) things are just getting going in the USA, so strap in for day two where we unearth the best deals as and when we find them. Some prices have changed overnight, and will fluctuate as the weekend progresses, but that's why we're here!
If you're here for inspiration I hope you find it, along with a healthy dollop of not taking things too seriously (I am, after all, a little foggy headed this grey Saturday morning). If you already know what you're looking for (you savvy shopper, you) then perhaps I can interest you in a Black Friday Garmin deals hub, a Black Friday Rapha deals hub, or even a Black Friday Wahoo deals roundup? If not... well I better get the kettle on and have yet another coffee and get to work!
Quick Black Friday bike deals USA
Quick Black Friday bike deals UK
Editor's Picks USA
They're popular for a reason, and always seem to get a healthy discount for Black Friday - this one is no exception.
Read moreRead less▼
Yes, these are Japanese fishing gloves... HOWEVER, our chief glove tester thinks they're excellent for riding in the cold and wet, and they're miles cheaper than buying from cycling brands.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
Read moreRead less▼
Our wind tunnel testing showed these to be among the fastest on the market, which is kind of mad considering, at this discounted price, they're a fraction of the price of big brand options.
Read moreRead less▼
While the Kickr Core is an excellent budget pick, if you want the best then it's hard to overlook a Kickr V6 with 20% off.
Read moreRead less▼
This is as cheap as the little Bolt has ever been in the USA, so if you've been limping an old unit along for the last few seasons then it's an ideal time to sort a replacement out.
Read moreRead less▼
Editor's Picks UK
Even at full price this is an excellent light, but especially when discounted it's incredible, and we think it's probably a better option for most of you than the more expensive SEEMEE 400 thanks to its mad 200hr battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
Electric pumps are taking the cycling world by storm, and this little unit from Cycplus will fit in your pocket and get your tyres up to 110psi, which is far more than most mini pumps with manage.
Read moreRead less▼
The racers choice, but also Wahoo's entry level computer. It's got everything you need to track your stats and navigate your way, all with a very intuitive and easy to use interface that doesn't bombard you.
Read moreRead less▼
This is as cheap as it's ever been, and if you're looking to get into Zwift (and on a day like today I don't blame you) then this is a perfect place to start. With the Cog and Click system you don't need to shift your own gears, it is all handles in the app itself, which helps preserve the life of your drivetrain.
Read moreRead less▼
I don't recall ever seeing Ultegra under £1k before, so if you're looking to build up a performance road bike then now is the time to do it! Basically all the performance of Dura-Ace but without the eye-watering price.
Read moreRead less▼
It's absolute tipping it down as I write this, and for days like today when it's cold and wet and you just want your hands to stay dry and warm above all else then, oddly, you need fishing gloves not cycling gloves. Our chief glove tester really rates them, especially considering how cheap they are.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a deal on some Carbs Fuel gels.
I don't use gels (sponsor me, Haribo!), and I have no idea if these are good or not, or tasty. I think you should buy them mostly because Laini Ritsch Multer aka Laini Bones is the CFO of the company and is an absolute hoot on Instagram, and my girlfriend and I want to be friends with her and I think this is the only way I can facilitate that.
Laini, if you ever want to come take some transatlantic Strava crowns there are plenty over here.
How about 30% off Oakley Sutros? Beloved of Mathieu van der Poel (and me, but that's maybe less impressive) they give excellent coverage, they're comfy, and they look cool. Also the best option, the one with a Prizm Road lens, is the one discounted, so unless you need the all god version then follow my advice.
I've had a set of these Castelli neoprene gloves for going on 15 years now and they're still going strong. If you've got XXL hands then they're an absolute bargain right now for $25 at Competitive Cyclist.
Endura BaaBaa socks are a classic of the winter wardrobe - I've just put mine in the wash after an absolute drenching. They're not the absolute best, but for £7.79 you can't really go wrong for merino riding socks. Mine have held up extremely well over a couple of winters hard use, so I'm happy to recommend them.
As someone who rides most places I have to lock my bike up all the time. If you want to protect your pride and joy, then Amazon has a bumper sale on Kryptonite locks.
Not to be leaning hard on the scare tactics but bike thefts are on the rise, especially for ebikes. if you've a high value machine then it makes sense to protect it with something like the New York Diamond, a D-lock that takes 10 angle discs to break through, which is enough of a deterrent even if it wasn't giant, yellow, and heavy.
Normally it's £269.99, which is a lot to spend on a bike lock, but now it's 37% off, down to £168.99.
A couple of very tasty lights from Knog on offer. I used the old version of the rear light and loved it; it's got a curved bank of LEDs that means extremely good side visibility, which in tern means you're less likely to get squished by a taxi.
Save £23 It won't help you see where you're going terribly well, but it'll do a very excellent job at helping other road users see you from all angles.
Price check: £44 at Balfe's Bikes
Read moreRead less▼
Save £25.20 The curved light panel is a real stroke of genius in my eyes, and I definitely felt safer with the old version round my seatpost than with mos tother options, and the new version has some great updates.
Price check: £43.83 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
This one is DEEPLY boring but also REALLY important...
If you let your cleats get really worn before replacing them (as we all do, let's be honest) then you are increasing your risk of injury as your foot position changes away from the ideal position. Also when they're really worn they can just more horrible to clip in with.
Do me a favour, go and check your shoes, and if they look knackered then follow my lovely blue link and get some Shimano SPD-SL Cleats at 42% off.
15% off the saddle I use on every test bike I can? Oh go on then!
Look, saddles are a personal choice, and I'm not saying this will definitely suit you, but I love it to bits to the point that when it got replaced by a new model I asked Selle Italia if I could have any of the old stock. They said no, so I guess I have to consider putting my money where my mouth is and just buying more...
Selle Italia SLR Boost TM under £100
Here's a deal I actually bought this time last year for a family member with a similar discount.
Park Tool torque wrench 41% off -
£142.99 £83.99
Well made, from a VERY trusted brand so you can be sure that when you're working on your bike you're not actually damaging it and risking disaster. Not a sexy buy. but you'll end up using it all the time if you look after your own bikes.
If memory serves it does not come with bits (3/8" ones), so you'll have to sort those out to suit your needs, but it does mean you can tailor your kit to your bike - no point having a T25 if you don't need one.
Oh boy, here we go again... Do I regret the third delicious frosty Berlin lager with my friends last night? A little. Would I do it again? Yes.
Upon waking, and after a strong coffee, I have discovered that the deal on Shimano Ultegra has got EVEN BETTER, and is now under £1k for the first time I can remember. If you bought a set yesterday then that's the luck of the draw to some degree but maybe you can whinge to customer service (politely, or there'll be trouble) or something at Sigma Sports; the squeaky wheel gets the oil, so they say.
Shimano Ultegra for £999 at Sigma Sports - Save £1,260
Yes, you read that right... you'll SAVE £1,260. Madness.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.