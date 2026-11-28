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Here's a deal on some Carbs Fuel gels. I don't use gels (sponsor me, Haribo!), and I have no idea if these are good or not, or tasty. I think you should buy them mostly because Laini Ritsch Multer aka Laini Bones is the CFO of the company and is an absolute hoot on Instagram, and my girlfriend and I want to be friends with her and I think this is the only way I can facilitate that. Laini, if you ever want to come take some transatlantic Strava crowns there are plenty over here. A post shared by Laini (Ritsch) Multer (@lainibones) By Will Jones

(Image credit: Competitive Cyclist) How about 30% off Oakley Sutros? Beloved of Mathieu van der Poel (and me, but that's maybe less impressive) they give excellent coverage, they're comfy, and they look cool. Also the best option, the one with a Prizm Road lens, is the one discounted, so unless you need the all god version then follow my advice. By Will Jones

(Image credit: Future) I've had a set of these Castelli neoprene gloves for going on 15 years now and they're still going strong. If you've got XXL hands then they're an absolute bargain right now for $25 at Competitive Cyclist. By Will Jones

(Image credit: Future) Endura BaaBaa socks are a classic of the winter wardrobe - I've just put mine in the wash after an absolute drenching. They're not the absolute best, but for £7.79 you can't really go wrong for merino riding socks. Mine have held up extremely well over a couple of winters hard use, so I'm happy to recommend them. By Will Jones

(Image credit: Future) As someone who rides most places I have to lock my bike up all the time. If you want to protect your pride and joy, then Amazon has a bumper sale on Kryptonite locks. Not to be leaning hard on the scare tactics but bike thefts are on the rise, especially for ebikes. if you've a high value machine then it makes sense to protect it with something like the New York Diamond, a D-lock that takes 10 angle discs to break through, which is enough of a deterrent even if it wasn't giant, yellow, and heavy. Normally it's £269.99, which is a lot to spend on a bike lock, but now it's 37% off, down to £168.99. By Will Jones

(Image credit: Future) This one is DEEPLY boring but also REALLY important... If you let your cleats get really worn before replacing them (as we all do, let's be honest) then you are increasing your risk of injury as your foot position changes away from the ideal position. Also when they're really worn they can just more horrible to clip in with. Do me a favour, go and check your shoes, and if they look knackered then follow my lovely blue link and get some Shimano SPD-SL Cleats at 42% off. By Will Jones

(Image credit: Will Jones) 15% off the saddle I use on every test bike I can? Oh go on then! Look, saddles are a personal choice, and I'm not saying this will definitely suit you, but I love it to bits to the point that when it got replaced by a new model I asked Selle Italia if I could have any of the old stock. They said no, so I guess I have to consider putting my money where my mouth is and just buying more... Selle Italia SLR Boost TM under £100 By Will Jones

(Image credit: Future) Here's a deal I actually bought this time last year for a family member with a similar discount. Park Tool torque wrench 41% off - £142.99 £83.99 Well made, from a VERY trusted brand so you can be sure that when you're working on your bike you're not actually damaging it and risking disaster. Not a sexy buy. but you'll end up using it all the time if you look after your own bikes. If memory serves it does not come with bits (3/8" ones), so you'll have to sort those out to suit your needs, but it does mean you can tailor your kit to your bike - no point having a T25 if you don't need one. By Will Jones