It may be winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, and the sun a distant memory for now, but the best cycling glasses are still of use for shielding your eyes from low winter sun glare (if it appears) and offering protection from eye-watering wind, grit and road spray.

Cycling sunglasses have come a long way, with the likes of the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses coming loaded with features that would be more at home in the best bike computers, with a price tag to match.

Get Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses with $80 off at Amazon

Actual Black Friday may have been yesterday, but the Black Friday weekend sales are still in full swing, and it's one of Oakley's most iconic sunglasses, the legendary Oakley Jawbreaker, that I’ve found with a massive discount. You can grab a pair of Jawbreaker sunglasses for $187.60 – a 30% discount on the usual $268.

These are some of the lowest prices I've ever seen on the Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses. At this price, there is no better time to grab a pair of these iconic models, which have been worn by the equally iconic Mark Cavendish throughout the majority of his career.

They might not help you sprint as well as the Manx Missile, but they look very cool, and that's what's made the Oakley Jawbreaker stand the test of time as one of the best cycling sunglasses ever made.

Below I've listed a few of the best Black Friday Oakley deals on Amazon, including the ever-popular Sutro, which is discounted in various lens options to $156, 32% off the usual $228.

If you feel like breaking the bank, I've included the Oakley Meta Vanguard, which are also discounted by 15%, and our best sunglasses choice, the Oakley Encoders, although there are no significant deals on those.

These deals are US-only, but below you'll find the best Oakley deals relevant to your location and currency.

There are tons of other cycling bargains to be had this Black Friday, ranging from the best bike computers to everyday essentials like the best bike lights, including, of course, the mighty Magicshine SEEMEE300, always a hit for the deal hunters here at Cyclingnews.

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