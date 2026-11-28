Two more races have dropped off the early 2027 road calendar, with Clásica de la República and Mex Tour postponed to the second half of the year, according to the Mexican Cycling Federation (UCMEX).

The delay of the two Mexican races brings the number of events removed from the January-February calendar to five, with the inaugural Vuelta Ciclista a Canarias, the AlUla Tour and the proposed revival of the Tour of Qatar also removed.

Originally slated for January 17, 2027, the UCI 1.1 Clásica de la República was to take place at Chapultepec Castle and the National Museum of History in Mexico City. Two days later, the 2.1 five-stage Mex Tour, the revamped Vuelta México, would have started.

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“With the goal of ensuring flawless execution and delivering a world-class experience, we are announcing that the Mex Tour and the Clásica de la República will be rescheduled for the second half of 2027,” UCMEX shared on Instagram.

“This decision follows a well-founded request from our sponsors and host governments to align resources and budgetary timelines, allowing us to build even stronger and more spectacular events.”

UCMEX emphasised their commitment to international standards and that the UCI had been kept informed at every step.

“This pause is simply to gather greater momentum,” the post concluded. “See you on the road in 2027.”

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Newly ratified in 2025, after the previous incarnation was suspended due to governance and electoral malpractice, the Mexican Cycling Federation swiftly organised the country's first road national championships since 2021, won by Isaac del Toro.

As Del Toro shone in the spotlight, the revived Vuelta a Mexico, last run in 2015, with the new name Mex Tour, was announced in September 2026.

With all the calendar changes, the Australian WorldTour race Tour Down Under will be the first professional race of 2027, from January 19 to 24, followed by the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The WorldTour peloton will then head to the United Arab Emirates for the UAE Tour starting on February 2, 2027.

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