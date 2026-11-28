It's Black Friday weekend, and the Cyclingnews tech team is hunting down worthwhile cycling deals.

I'm interested in winter gloves, and I enjoy trying different things out to share with readers and riding mates. I highlighted a pair of waterproof, cold-weather work gloves this week that might be worth a shot if you are struggling with your hands.

I recently received a tip-off about another very effective pair of non-cycling-specific gloves that work very well in cold weather. My contact didn't want to be named due to an existing kit sponsor clash!

I ordered some recently and have been doing plenty of riding with them to try them myself. For dry, cold weather, I can fully recommend them. And I guarantee you won't find much cycling kit that's cheaper or more useful than this deal this Black Friday.

Get the Skytec Argon winter gloves for £8.49 on Amazon

*This is a UK-specific deal, US readers, but I'm confident you will be able to find an equivalent spec glove online; I'm not going to recommend a pair I haven't used, though.

Black Friday is on the 27th of November, and the CN Tech team will be bringing you all the best deals we find in our Black Friday bike deals hub.

Save 15% Skytec Argon: was £9.99 now £8.49 at Amazon The Skytec Argon gloves are elastic, comfortable, and warmly insulated inside. They provide a surprising amount of warmth on cold rides and are a bargain for the money. If you don't want to spend much on gloves for the cold or commuting, check them out. Fit advice: The gloves run true to size. I stuck with my regular medium here. Go up a size if you like more room.

These are the Skytec Argon gloves, produced by the Globus group, a global manufacturer of personal protection equipment.

These gloves have an elastic, knitted construction with a thermal lining and a grippy PVC (polyvinyl chloride) HPT (Hydropellent Technology) coating.

In plain speak, that's the same kind of grippy outer coating you may have seen on a lot of work gloves; it's grippy, water- and oil-repellent, and is very flexible.

In terms of how they perform on the bike, these gloves are comfortable, warm and grippy. I've used them in some pretty cold temperatures, and they have kept my hands toasty warm. The cuff will go over a jacket, and the insulation is really soft.

They are very grippy and don't have a nosewipe or touchscreen compatibility, and in prolonged rain water will beat the non-coated back of the hands, but they will be water resistant.

For under £10, they are a bargain for cold weather riding, or anything else. The workwear / industrial look is also growing on me for on-bike use. I like riding in them right now.

Check our guide to the best winter cycling gloves for more options.