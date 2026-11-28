Wahoo Black Friday deals 2026: All the day two discounts on Kickr trainers, Elemnt computers and more
The latest and greatest Wahoo tech from the Black Friday sales
Welcome welcome one and all to the second day of the Black Friday sales (or the 32nd day if you look at it that way, given some retailers began talking about it in October).
We're officially in the thick of the Black Friday bike deals weekend now, and there are dozens of solid Black Friday Wahoo deals to peruse. Some of which more discounted than we've ever seen before.
With that in mind though, Black Friday itself has now passed and although the discounts are still flowing, I don't expect anything will get any cheaper from here on in.
There have already been plenty of good deals to shout about in the world of Wahoo. The Kickr Core 2, down from $549 / £499 to just $399 / £399, is proving very popular. The Kickr V6 at £649 is another, and the deals on the entire range of Elemnt computers are hard to resist too.
We've rounded up the best of the best below, so have a scroll to see what we've unearthed.
Remember though, no deal is a good deal if it doesn't get used, so don't just buy something because it's discounted.
Quick deals
USA:
- Kickr Core 2 Zwift Cog & Click:
$549.99$399.99
- Kickr Core 2 Cassette:
$549.99$399.99
- Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2:
$1299.99$999.99
- Elemnt Bolt 3:
$349.99$227.10
UK:
- Kickr Core 2 Zwift Cog & Click:
£499.99£399.99
- Kickr Core 2 Cassette:
£499.99£399.99
- Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2:
£1099.99£899.99
- Elemnt Roam 3:
£399.99£298.49
Wahoo Black Friday deals USA
PRoving itself as the popular deal of the season, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with a cassette at 27% off.
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Alternatively, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on. This allows you to fit more bikes (it's compatible with all modern groupsets), and then silently shift in game, rather than clunking down (and wearing out) the cassette on your bike.
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If you want to take it a step further, you can add on the Zwift Ride v2 smart frame too. This still uses the Kickr Core v2, but the frame replaces your bike, saving you the need to wheel it through your house. It's also more widely adjustable, so you can share it with others in the house.
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Wahoo is slowly branching out into running, and the Kickr Run is its first foray into treadmills. I've not used it, but the general consensus is that it's very good.
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Wearing a chest strap heart rate monitor isn't for everyone, and they can be particularly troublesome if you wear a sports bra. The Wahoo TICKR FIT armband offers a viable alternative that works well for cycling and multisport use too.
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This is a bit of an odd one, as Amazon says its retail price is 624.99. That's not true; it's actually $499.99. However, it's still a nice discount on the biggest model in Wahoo's GPS computer range.
The price fell by another $50 for Black Friday, which has improved the overall deal.
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Perhaps the goldilocks in the Wahoo range, the Roam 3 is a bit smaller and cheaper than the Ace, but with a big screen and battery life.
In our opinion, it's likely the best for most people. Great navigation, great features, and very user friendly.
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This one's the smallest model in the range. It's perhaps more of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller package.
That means it's cheaper still, but the smaller screen can be limiting in some cases.
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The Trackr Radar is Wahoo's rear light with an inbuilt rear radar. This pairs with the computer and warns of traffic coming from behind.
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Wahoo Black Friday deals UK
This is very much a popular one. It's been this price before, if memory serves, but I'd be surprised to see it get any cheaper than this in the coming weeks.
This is the model with a choice of cassette.
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This is the same as the product above, but with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on, which replaces the cassette with a single-speed cog that's compatible with all modern groupsets. The 'Click' then lets you shift virtually in-game, which is silent, unlike the loud clunk you sometimes get from a derailleur.
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If you want to improve the ride feel, the inertia of the flywheel, or the left-right movement of the trainer itself, then the Kickr V6 is Wahoo's more premium offering. I've not seen it this cheap before either.
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The Zwift Ride V2, paired with Kickr Core 2, is the whole-bike indoor solution, saving your own bike from the wear and tear. Its broad adjustability also means you can share it with others in your home, or try out new positions without changing the fit on your main bike.
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If you want to go even more premium than the Zwift Ride and Kickr Core pairing, this Kickr Bike Pro is it. It's broadly adjustable, tilts back and forth to mimic gradients, it's belt-driven so operation is virtually silent, and shifting is silent too.
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Or a halfway house between the two, the Kickr Bike Shift, which offers the quiet operation and broad adjustability, but foregoes the tilting and a few other features to keep the price down.
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Wahoo is primarily a cycling-focussed company, but it's slowly branching out into running, and this Kickr Run is its first foray into treadmills.
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The Kickr Climb lets you simulate gradients of up to 20%, by literally lifting the front of your bike up and down, to make things feel all the more realistic. It's a useful addition to your setup if you're trying to train for riding up long climbs and you want to mimic the position.
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The Roam V3 is down to under £300 on Amazon for Black Friday; this is a great price.
The Roam barely needs an introduction. It's the goldilocks GPS in Wahoo's range, balancing price, screen size and battery life nicely.
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Wahoo is currently selling this at £249.99, but once again, Sigma is a little bit cheaper.
This one's the baby of the range. More of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller, cheaper package.
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And finally, if you want the biggest screen possible for your bike computer then it has to be the Elemnt Ace. It's really very large, the battery is bigger, but of course, so is the price.
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You can easily make do with a simple fan for indoor training, but if you want to have a better time you can get a smart fan like the Kickr Headwind. It'll either work as a dumb fan (just turn it up and down as needed) or you can set it to increase power in line with your heart rate monitor, so it'll blow stronger the harder you ride.
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While power is the cream of the crop for training metrics, most riders still use heart rate concurrently, and the Trackr is a great option to keep track of your beats per minute, as well as a host of other features.
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Oddly also called the Trackr, this is Wahoo's rear light, with inbuilt radar. It pairs with your computer and tells you when there's a car coming up from behind, and how quickly it's approaching.
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Double sided entry, a very low stack height, and dual-sided power measurement make the Speedplay power pedals a great option. They're also famously adjustable, for dialling in one's fit.
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Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups
All deals
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.
💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.
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Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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