Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why

Comparing wind tunnel and rolling resistance data on a variety of tyre widths, rims, surfaces and speeds to find out what is the future of road tyres

A close up of the tyre size on a 40mm Pirelli
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Over the past 10 years, road tyres have been getting wider, and wider, and wider. From 23mm to 25, then to 28, and now, slowly, the WorldTour is eking its way towards 30mm, while plenty of amateurs have made the jump already.  

At Paris-Roubaix this year, some riders will use 35mm tyres which, ironically, would get them kicked out of a cyclocross race, previously given 'wide' tyres to accommodate the rugged courses they face. 

Image 1 of 2
The Hunt CGR40 wheel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Zipp 303 XPLR wheelset
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Wheel x tyreWidth as measuredTarmac: Power loss at 9m/sTarmac: Power loss at 11m/sCobbles: Power loss at 9m/sCobbles: Power loss at 11m/s
Hunt 26c28.24mm17.7w27.9w76.5w114.5w
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Watts saved: Rolling Resistance
Wheel x tyreWidth as measuredTarmac: Watts at 9m/sTarmac: Watts at 11m/sCobbles: Watts at 9m/sCobbles: Watts at 11m/s
Hunt 26c28.24mm0.0w0.0w0.0w0.0w
Hunt 28c29.37mm6.210.22.4-12.4
Hunt 30c32.2mm12.7-12-27.5
Hunt 32c33.6mm34.6-13.2-33.5
Hunt 35c35.2mm0.91.3-10.9-32.6
Hunt 40c39mm5.45.3-29.8-65.7
Zipp 32c36mm-0.12.3-25.3-50.5
Zipp 35c37.5mm5.46.5-30.3-68.7
Zipp 40c41.5mm-0.33-44.7-80.7
Swipe to scroll horizontally
TyreTyre width as measuredRim external width as measuredwCdAWatts required 9m/sWatts required 11m/s
Hunt 26c28.15mm29.61mm0.114450.0591.37
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Watts lost to additional drag
TyreTyre width as measuredRim external width as measuredwCdAWatts at 9m/sWatts at 11m/s
Hunt 26c28.15mm29.61mm0.114400
Hunt 28c29.1mm29.61mm0.11630.821.51
Hunt 30c31.45mm29.61mm0.11771.432.61
Hunt 32c33.25mm29.61mm0.11952.224.06
Hunt 35c37.18mm29.61mm0.12444.377.97
Hunt 40c37.2mm29.61mm0.12755.7410.47
Zipp 32c37.6mm40.6mm0.1141-0.14-0.25
Zipp 35c39.1mm40.6mm0.11741.32.38
Zipp 40c42.5mm40.6mm0.12042.624.78
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Combined savings: Smooth Tarmac, 9m/s
WheelRolling Resistance WattsAerodynamic WattsTotal Gain (+) / Saving (-)
Hunt 26cBenchmarkBenchmark0.0w
Hunt 28c+6.2w+0.8w+7.0w
Hunt 30c+1.0w+1.4w+2.4w
Hunt 32c+3.0w+2.2w+5.2w
Hunt 35c+0.9w+4.4w+5.3w
Hunt 40c+5.4w+5.7w+11.1w
Zipp 32c-0.1w-0.1w-0.2w
Zipp 35c+5.4w+1.3w+6.7w
Zipp 40c-0.3w+2.6w+2.3w
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Combined savings: Smooth Tarmac, 11m/s
WheelRolling Resistance WattsAerodynamic WattsTotal Gain (+) / Saving (-)
Hunt 26cBenchmarkBenchmark0.0w
Hunt 28c+10.2w+1.5w+11.7w
Hunt 30c+2.7w+2.6w+5.3w
Hunt 32c+4.6w+4.1w+8.7w
Hunt 35c+1.3w+8.0w+9.3w
Hunt 40c+5.3w+10.5w+15.8w
Zipp 32c+2.3w-0.3w+2.1w
Zipp 35c+6.5w+2.4w+8.9w
Zipp 40c+3.0w+4.8w+7.8w
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Combined savings: Cobbles, 9m/s
WheelRolling Resistance WattsAerodynamic WattsTotal Gain (+) / Saving (-)
Hunt 26cBenchmarkBenchmark0.0w
Hunt 28c+2.4w+0.8w+3.2w
Hunt 30c-12.0w+1.4w-10.6w
Hunt 32c-13.2w+2.2w-11.0w
Hunt 35c-10.9w+4.4w-6.5w
Hunt 40c-29.8w+5.7w-24.1w
Zipp 32c-25.3w-0.1w-25.4w
Zipp 35c-30.3w+1.3w-29.0w
Zipp 40c-44.7w+2.6w-42.1w
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Combined savings: Cobbles, 11m/s
WheelRolling Resistance WattsAerodynamic WattsTotal Gain (+) / Saving (-)
Hunt 26cBenchmarkBenchmark0.0w
Hunt 28c-12.4w+1.5w-10.9w
Hunt 30c-27.5w+2.6w-24.9w
Hunt 32c-33.5w+4.1w-29.4w
Hunt 35c-32.6w+8.0w-24.6w
Hunt 40c-65.7w+10.5w-55.2w
Zipp 32c-50.5w-0.3w-50.8w
Zipp 35c-68.7w+2.4w-66.3w
Zipp 40c-80.7w+4.8w-75.9w
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

