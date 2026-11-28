'I have no idea what happened' - junior rider Robrecht Viaene involved in serious training incident in Spain
16-year-old Belgian riding for Remco Evenepoel's development team sustains numerous serious injuries but is in stable condition
16-year-old Belgian rider Robrecht Viaene was involved in a serious crash while training in Alicante, Spain.
The rider, who continues his journey with Remco Evenepoel's R:EV Brussels Cycling Academy in 2027, posted on his Instagram account to give details of the incident. He accompanied the post with an image of himself from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up.
“I was found unconscious by the side of the road,” he states. “I was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Alicante, where I am currently in intensive care. I cannot remember anything about the accident, so I have no idea what happened. The police are conducting an investigation.”
Viaene goes on to list a devastating collection of injuries sustained during the crash: four broken ribs, a broken sternum, a broken collarbone, two broken jaws, a broken nose, two broken vertebrae, a bilateral collapsed lung, a bruised lung, and a minor brain hemorrhage. Despite this, he is in a stable condition.
He concludes by explaining, 'The coming time will be marked by recovery.'
Viaene joined the R:EV Brussels Cycling Academy for the 2026 season, recording some strong results including 7th at Romsée-Stavelot-Romsée, 11th at the Druivenkoers-Overijse and 13th at La Philippe Gilbert juniors.
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Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack.
On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.
She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.
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