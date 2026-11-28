16-year-old Belgian rider Robrecht Viaene was involved in a serious crash while training in Alicante, Spain.

The rider, who continues his journey with Remco Evenepoel's R:EV Brussels Cycling Academy in 2027, posted on his Instagram account to give details of the incident. He accompanied the post with an image of himself from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up.

“I was found unconscious by the side of the road,” he states. “I was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Alicante, where I am currently in intensive care. I cannot remember anything about the accident, so I have no idea what happened. The police are conducting an investigation.”

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Viaene goes on to list a devastating collection of injuries sustained during the crash: four broken ribs, a broken sternum, a broken collarbone, two broken jaws, a broken nose, two broken vertebrae, a bilateral collapsed lung, a bruised lung, and a minor brain hemorrhage. Despite this, he is in a stable condition.

He concludes by explaining, 'The coming time will be marked by recovery.'

Viaene joined the R:EV Brussels Cycling Academy for the 2026 season, recording some strong results including 7th at Romsée-Stavelot-Romsée, 11th at the Druivenkoers-Overijse and 13th at La Philippe Gilbert juniors.

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