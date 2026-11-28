Garmin Black Friday - Day 2: Up to 30% off Edge GPS computers
Handpicked Black Friday deals on Garmin, Tacx and TrainingPeaks
Black Friday might be over, but the deals certainly aren't. It's now Saturday, and plenty of the best Black Friday Garmin deals are still available, with big discounts on smartwatches, bike computers, power meters and more.
We've been tracking prices throughout the sales, sifting through the offers to weed out the disappointing discounts and bring you the deals we'd genuinely be happy to buy ourselves.
There are some excellent savings to be had, including record-low prices on the Fenix 8 smartwatch, discounts on Garmin's latest Edge bike computers, and some tempting deals on older models following the recent launch of the Edge 1060, Explore 3 and Explore 3 Plus.
We've also included deals on Garmin's subsidiaries, including Tacx smart trainers and TrainingPeaks subscriptions, with offers from retailers in both the UK and US.
With Cyber Monday still to come, we'll continue keeping an eye on prices and updating our recommendations as the deals change.
For even more savings, head to our Black Friday bike deals live ticker, where we're rounding up our favourite finds on all-things two-wheeled.
Quick deals
USA Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 25% off Fenix 8
$999$749
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 550
$499.99$399.98
- Radar light: 25% off Varia RCT715
$399.98$299.98
UK Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 31% off Fenix 8
£699.99£479.99
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 540
£309.99£216.00
- Radar light: 24% off Varia RTL515
£169.99£129.00
Black Friday Garmin deals USA
USA Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals
Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals USA
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Black Friday Garmin training deals USA
Black Friday Garmin deals UK
Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals UK
Other Black Friday Garmin deals UK
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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