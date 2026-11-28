Black Friday might be over, but the deals certainly aren't. It's now Saturday, and plenty of the best Black Friday Garmin deals are still available, with big discounts on smartwatches, bike computers, power meters and more.

We've been tracking prices throughout the sales, sifting through the offers to weed out the disappointing discounts and bring you the deals we'd genuinely be happy to buy ourselves.

There are some excellent savings to be had, including record-low prices on the Fenix 8 smartwatch, discounts on Garmin's latest Edge bike computers, and some tempting deals on older models following the recent launch of the Edge 1060, Explore 3 and Explore 3 Plus.

We've also included deals on Garmin's subsidiaries, including Tacx smart trainers and TrainingPeaks subscriptions, with offers from retailers in both the UK and US.

With Cyber Monday still to come, we'll continue keeping an eye on prices and updating our recommendations as the deals change.

For even more savings, head to our Black Friday bike deals live ticker, where we're rounding up our favourite finds on all-things two-wheeled.

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