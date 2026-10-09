When it comes to the best aero helmets, there are plenty to choose from, but the fastest we've ever tested is the Oakley Velo Mach.

In our in-depth wind tunnel testing of 47 helmets, the Oakley was the absolute fastest aero road helmet, saving up to 8 watts at 40km/h. It was only beaten by a few dedicated TT helmets, making it a serious contender for cyclists who want speed, safety, and cutting-edge design.

The cutting-edge performance of the best road bike helmets, plus that renowned Oakley name, means the Velo Mach comes with an eye-watering price tag. However, right now at Sigma Sports, the Oakley Velo Mach is discounted by up to 40%.

It takes it down to just £169, from the usual £280, and a massive £111 saving. In our Oakley Velo Mach review, expert tester Tom Wieckowski scored it an impressive 4.5 out of 5. Along with that aero performance, he reckoned it was also stylish, comfortable, well ventilated, and ticked all the boxes for a top-tier road helmet.

These Oakley deals are showing as limited sizing at Sigma, but there are three colour options to choose from, and the deal is for the MIPS-equipped version.

It's worth noting that in testing, Tom chose a small over his usual medium, which is something to consider if you're pulling the trigger.

It's also cheaper at Alpine Trek at £165.72, but the sizing is even more limited; if they have a size for you, it's an even better price.

In his review, Tom summed up the Oakley by saying;

"There's not much to dislike, really, and it hasn't given me a second of discomfort or any other issues in months of regular use. If you are shopping for a new performance road helmet, the Velo Mach should at the very least be one of the models you consider."

Highlights for Tom included its ventilation, and with just three front vents, one large main one, and two side vents, which also double as sunglasses storage, it received a big tick there. Tom noted that the large front vent did the job of keeping things nice and cool despite the aero design.

It was also very comfortable; of course, everyone's head is different, but having no hair (sorry Tom!), he added that he's more sensitive to uncomfortable helmet interiors than most. The Oakley delivered a great overall fit with zero issues over numerous hours of testing.

Image 1 of 2 The aero fins are designed to improve the aero performance of the Velo Mach. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) They also add to the overall style of the Air Mach. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Its aero performance is the real appeal of the Velo Mach, and it has two very cool rubber fins which protrude from either side of the helmet in the back quarter. These 'flow conditioners' are designed to reduce drag and increase airflow attachment, helping the air passing over the helmet's outer shell to stick to it for longer.

It’s a feature that doesn’t appear on many helmets, and it certainly seemed to aid the aero performance in our wind tunnel testing.