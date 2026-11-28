XDS-Astana have responded to the news that Harold Tejada is under investigation by the International Testing Agency (ITA) following unexplained abnormalities in his biological passport.

It was revealed on Friday, November 27, that Netcompany-Ineos had terminated their contract with Tejada following the news that the 29-year-old from Colombia had been notified by the ITA of a disciplinary proceeding against him and that he has been provisionally suspended.

The ITA confirmed that it had charged Tejada with an alleged anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) "for the use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method based on unexplained abnormalities in his athlete biological passport (ABP)."

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Tejada enjoyed success in 2026 at Paris-Nice, winning stage 6, and was second in a stage at the Tour de France, before recording a top-10 finish at the Vuelta a España later in the summer.

He was due to transfer from XDS-Astana to Netcompany-Ineos in January 2027. He remains under contract with XDS-Astana until December 31.

“This came as a complete surprise to the team,” XDS-Astana said in a statement also issued on Friday, November 27.

“In accordance with the disciplinary procedure before the ITA/UCI, the rider will be given an opportunity to present his defense and/or to accept the violation and a sanction. The team is not part of these proceedings. It is now for the relevant authorities to assess the case.

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“The team has a zero-tolerance policy with respect to doping practices, and it supports the UCI/ITA efforts to fight against doping in the sport of cycling.”

XDS-Astana confirmed that Tejada had been suspended from the team, effective immediately. "In view of his provisional suspension, the rider has been immediately suspended by the team," the team statement read.

Tejada has spent his entire professional career at the Kazakh team, turning pro with them in 2020 and remaining for some seven seasons. His results gradually improved, from a stage win at the 2019 Tour de l'Avenir, which underscored his considerable climbing potential, to a victory on home soil at the 2024 Tour of Colombia, and finally his first WorldTour stage win at the 2026 Paris-Nice.

Tejada released a statement on Friday, maintaining his innocence and stating his intention to cooperate with the investigation process. "From day one, I have acted with diligence and responsibility, providing all requested information in a timely manner. I will continue to do so throughout the entire process, with full respect for the anti-doping authorities and cycling institutions."

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