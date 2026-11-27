Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) continued his search for a maiden elite World Cup victory, finishing a close runner-up on his cyclo-cross return on Friday at Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old was battling for victory on the last lap with rival Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions), but came out second best in the first duel of the season between the pair.

Del Grosso said that he felt ‘sour’ losing to his Belgian rival after conceding the lead and failing to regain the front position in the snow during the final corners, while Nys stayed on the firmer ground.

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“I don't think it was a bad performance, if you're close to winning. Of course, it's always sour to lose,” said Del Grosso afterwards to organisers.

“It was just a matter of having the lead and keeping the lead going into the last corner, at some point Thibau [Nys] came with quite some speed. I felt like there were some opportunities after, to still overtake him, but then I waited maybe a bit too long.

“The bit towards the final corner, there was only really one path where you could ride in. I tried to overtake, didn't really go anywhere.”

The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider burst onto the elite cyclo-cross scene last season by beating Wout van Aert in a dramatic sprint finish in the Superprestige at Heusden-Zolder. He then won the Dutch national championship and was runner-up at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships to Mathieu van der Poel. While he didn't overtake Van der Poel in his first try as an elite, he did finish one spot ahead of Nys, who was third.

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Del Grosso announced that he will ride 13 races this cyclo-cross season – all of the 12 World Cup rounds and the World Championships in Oostend.

Last season the Dutchman came into his first elite season from the under-23 ranks and finished 14th in his opening race at the World Cup round at Namur in mid-December. Before racing in Ostrava, the 23-year-old joked that a 13th place finish Friday would be an improvement of last year's first race.

“I think a lot of people think about my [cyclo-cross] races from last season,” said Del Grosso. “Last year I also needed some time to get into it. I didn’t prepare to be here in my best shape.”

Del Grosso looked comfortable on the slippery terrain in Ostrava and was able to follow Nys before putting his rival under pressure in the final laps.

“I have mixed feelings, I can be quite happy with my race today. The feeling was not yet where it was supposed to be. It was a really tactical race with how the course was. I think I played it relatively well, but then the final two minutes was not perfect," he reflected.

“I don't think it was a bad performance. Technically, I think it's a good 'cross. Some points for improvement, but also not crazy. A lot better than last year.”

Del Grosso competed on the road this season with Alpecin-Premier Tech and won the NXT Classic in April then adding 14th in Amstel Gold Race. The Dutchman took a two-month break following his last road race in the Flandrien Classic and National Coach Gerben de Knegt believed that it has allowed the youngster to ‘rest and train well’.

He told Wielerflits: "His road season has been somewhat disappointing for various reasons. He rested well and trained well. In other years, he also started the [cyclo-cross] season quite quickly after his road campaign.

“Now he is better prepared because he has been able to train for more weeks between the end of the road season and the start of his cyclo-cross winter.”

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