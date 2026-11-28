Van Aert begins his winter campaign on the sand of Antwerp

Wout van Aert has confirmed his return to the cyclo-cross field for the 2026-2027 season, with the likely aim of representing Belgium at the UCI World Championships in Ostend in January.

According to Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider will make his debut on December 19 in Antwerp, the same place where he began his campaign last season, finishing 7th on the day.

Van Aert raced a reduced calendar of six races in 2025-2026 and, despite two second-place finishes, was unable to record a win in the discipline for the first time since his debut season in 2010. He was set to race eight races in total but an ankle fracture sustained in Mol in early January forced an early end to his winter programme.

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This season he looks set to expand his off-road schedule, with the suggestion that he may race around 12 races, with the first indication that these will include the World Championships in Ostend on January 31, 2027, an outcome which Belgian national coach Angelo De Clercq had previously suggested was uncertain.

It's still a relatively late start for Van Aert, as hopes for a potential debut at the Superprestige series in Ruddervoorde were quashed by confirmation that the Belgian would attend Visma-Lease a Bike's Spanish training camp in early December.

While his exact race programme is yet to be determined, it looks increasingly likely that Van Aert will take aim at the world title in January. He had already confirmed he would opt out of the most recent edition in Hulst in 2026 prior to his ankle injury, moving on from the mud to targets on the road, with the Spring Classics his first major goals of the season.

This season could mark a return to Worlds for a tilt at a rainbow jersey that he won three years in a row, from 2016-2018. His three most recent attempts to repeat the feat have resulted in second-place finishes to his long-time rival, Mathieu van der Poel, including in Ostend in 2021. It's currently unclear whether or not the Dutchman intends to race off-road this winter.

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As for Van Aert, the 32-year-old has reduced his participation in the off-road discipline where he made his name in recent seasons; however, he continues to include cyclocross as part of his schedule, racing every season since his junior debut in 2010. This season marks his 17th consecutive winter as an elite cyclo-cross rider.

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