The Castelli Perfetto is a familiar name in winter cycling. Alongside the iconic Gabba, it has been a go-to piece of kit for riders for more than a decade.

When Castelli updated its Perfetto jacket in September, it took customer feedback on board. Riders had told the brand they wanted more warmth than the previous version offered - something our Associate Editor Josh Croxton also highlighted in his review of the Perfetto RoS 3. The new Perfetto 4 aims to address that feedback, with added warmth for cooler rides.

Despite only launching around two months ago, the latest Perfetto is already discounted, with deals available across a range of sizes and colourways, and in both the men's and women's ranges.

UK: Castelli Perfetto 4: £280 £224

USA: Castelli Perfetto 4: $330 $247.50

Designed for 'all-condition performance', it aims to offer a versatile layer that can handle a wide range of winter riding conditions, making it a useful addition to any cycling wardrobe - and now, it's available for less.

Castelli Perfetto 4 - USA deals

Castelli Perfetto RoS 3 - UK deals

Save 20% Castelli Perfetto 4: was £280 now £224 at Castelli UK readers can also save 20% on the latest Perfetto 4, bringing the price down to £224. The updated design addresses previous feedback around warmth, making it a more appealing option for colder rides.

The jacket retains Castelli's highly breathable, windproof and water-repellent AirCore fabric, but it's now heavier. This change brings a slightly colder recommended temperature range of 4-12°C (39-53°F), compared to 4-14°C (39-57°F) for the previous Perfetto RoS 3.

At the rear, the Perfetto 4 has a redesigned splash tail, while there are still three pockets, the outer two with a small drainage hole to prevent whatever you're carrying from being given their own private swimming pool.

As for fit, Castelli describes the Perfetto 4 as having a race-inspired cut. Previous versions have impressed us with their fit, offering a close fit without being overly restrictive, while still leaving enough room underneath for an extra layer if needed.

This is a premium winter cycling jacket, but the latest model is already enjoying significant discounts this Black Friday.

Three pockets at the rear of the Perfetto 4 jacket (Image credit: Castelli)

If you're considering alternatives to the Perfetto 4, other winter jackets from Castelli currently discounted include the Alpha 150 which is the Italian brand’s most wintery and most expensive outer layer.

You can also get the Universal Colours Mono Insulated Jacket for £108 at Sigma Sports and Le Col Pro Insulated Jacket for £100 at Le Col.

Below, you'll also find the best Castelli Perfetto prices from other retailers, relevant to your location.