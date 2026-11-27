World champion Lucinda Brand is among the top riders in action at the opening rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

The 2026-27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup begins this weekend with races in Ostrava and Tábor on November 27 and 29.

It's the biggest competition of the winter, and the sport's top names will all be heading to Czechia for the double-header, a pair of races not to be missed.

World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has seven wins this season and will head up the women's field.

She'll face off against the in-form Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon), as well as Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech), Lidl-Trek trio Fleur Moors and Blanka Vas, Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM), former world champion Fem Van Empel (Specialized TMRW), and Shirin van Anrooij.

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has four wins of his own and will be the favourite among the men's field.

The European champion will be battling against Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), Cameron Mason (777tv), Joris Niuewenhuis (Heizomat-Cube), and Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon.



We have all the broadcast information, so you can watch all the action on TV or via live stream. Read on for where you can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup this winter.

UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup free streams

The UCI YouTube channel will broadcast the Cyclo-cross World Cup for free in areas of the globe that doesn't have an official broadcaster.

In addition, free streams will be available in Belgium and the Netherlands. You can watch the action on VRT / Sporza in Flanders and RTBF in Wallonia. In the Netherlands, free live streams are available on NOS.

Friday's race in Ostrava will be free to view on the UCI YouTube and NOS, while Sunday's race in Tábor is free to view on all platforms mentioned above.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while a race is on this winter, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad and allows you to do so with complete confidence.

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Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup live streams in the US

FloBikes will show the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the US. This can be prone to changes though so keep an eye on their schedule.

A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $155.88 for the year or $39.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Canada

FloBikes also operates in Canada and will be carrying UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup coverage.

In Canada, a FloBikes subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$49.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup live streams in the UK & Ireland

TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the Cyclo-cross World Cup in the UK and Ireland.

You can add TNT Sports to TV providers like Virgin Media, EE and Sky. Alternatively, a TNT Sports-only subscription on HBO Max costs £25.99 per month.

READ MORE: How to watch Cyclo-Cross: TV Guide

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup schedule for 2026/27

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Location Date 1 Ostrava, Czechia November 27 2 Tábor, Czechia November 29 3 Glasgow, Scotland December 13 4 Antwerp, Belgium December 19 5 Koksijde, Belgium December 20 6 Gavere, Belgium December 26 7 Namur, Belgium December 27 8 Besançon, France December 29 9 Zonhoven, Belgium January 3 10 Benidorm, Spain January 17 11 Hamme, Belgium January 23 12 Hoogerheide, Netherlands January 24