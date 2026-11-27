How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup: Live streams and TV channels for Ostrava and Tábor races
All the information on how to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup meets in Czechia on November 27 and 29
The 2026-27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup begins this weekend with races in Ostrava and Tábor on November 27 and 29.
It's the biggest competition of the winter, and the sport's top names will all be heading to Czechia for the double-header, a pair of races not to be missed.
► Free streams: UCI YouTube (geo-restricted), Sporza (Flanders) / VRT Max (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands)
► USA: FloBikes
► Canada: FloBikes
► UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max
► Watch anywhere: Get this Black Friday NordVPN deal (78% off)
World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has seven wins this season and will head up the women's field.
She'll face off against the in-form Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon), as well as Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech), Lidl-Trek trio Fleur Moors and Blanka Vas, Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM), former world champion Fem Van Empel (Specialized TMRW), and Shirin van Anrooij.
Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has four wins of his own and will be the favourite among the men's field.
The European champion will be battling against Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), Cameron Mason (777tv), Joris Niuewenhuis (Heizomat-Cube), and Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon.
We have all the broadcast information, so you can watch all the action on TV or via live stream. Read on for where you can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup this winter.
UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup free streams
The UCI YouTube channel will broadcast the Cyclo-cross World Cup for free in areas of the globe that doesn't have an official broadcaster.
In addition, free streams will be available in Belgium and the Netherlands. You can watch the action on VRT / Sporza in Flanders and RTBF in Wallonia. In the Netherlands, free live streams are available on NOS.
Friday's race in Ostrava will be free to view on the UCI YouTube and NOS, while Sunday's race in Tábor is free to view on all platforms mentioned above.
Away from home? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup from anywhere
If you're outside your usual country while a race is on this winter, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad and allows you to do so with complete confidence.
There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for the overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.
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Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup live streams in the US
FloBikes will show the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the US. This can be prone to changes though so keep an eye on their schedule.
A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $155.88 for the year or $39.99 on a monthly basis.
Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Canada
FloBikes also operates in Canada and will be carrying UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup coverage.
In Canada, a FloBikes subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$49.99 on a monthly basis.
Watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup live streams in the UK & Ireland
TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the Cyclo-cross World Cup in the UK and Ireland.
You can add TNT Sports to TV providers like Virgin Media, EE and Sky. Alternatively, a TNT Sports-only subscription on HBO Max costs £25.99 per month.
READ MORE: How to watch Cyclo-Cross: TV Guide
UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup schedule for 2026/27
|
Round
|
Location
|
Date
|
1
|
Ostrava, Czechia
|
November 27
|
2
|
Tábor, Czechia
|
November 29
|
3
|
Glasgow, Scotland
|
December 13
|
4
|
Antwerp, Belgium
|
December 19
|
5
|
Koksijde, Belgium
|
December 20
|
6
|
Gavere, Belgium
|
December 26
|
7
|
Namur, Belgium
|
December 27
|
8
|
Besançon, France
|
December 29
|
9
|
Zonhoven, Belgium
|
January 3
|
10
|
Benidorm, Spain
|
January 17
|
11
|
Hamme, Belgium
|
January 23
|
12
|
Hoogerheide, Netherlands
|
January 24
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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