Visma won't be a co-title sponsor of the Dutch team going forward

Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed that Visma will no longer be part of the team name in 2027, with the Norwegian software company stepping down from its title sponsorship role but not leaving the team completely.

Such a move has been on the cards for months, and it was first reported back in February that Visma was looking to reduce the level of its investment, but the exact nature of the relationship from 2027 was made official on Thursday.

The team announced that Visma will become a 'Founding Partner' of both men's and women's teams, in a similar move to another former title sponsor, Jumbo.

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"As part of this new partnership structure, Visma will no longer serve as the team’s name partner," read a statement from the team.

"The designation of Founding Partner recognises the role Visma has played in the team’s development since 2019, a period marked by continuous innovation and fantastic sporting success."

It is not yet clear who will step in as a co-title sponsor in 2027, with team management conducting an extensive sponsorship search for much of this year. As it stands, the team has simply been registered by the name of its holding company, Yellow B, in the initial application process for 2027 UCI WorldTour and Women's WorldTour licences.

Visma began its sponsorship of the team in 2019, and its title sponsorship coincided with a hugely successful period in which the team won 10 men's Grand Tours, including all three in the same season in 2023, and the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.

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“It’s fantastic that Visma is extending its partnership with our team. Visma believed in our ambitions when we started working together in 2019," said team boss Richard Plugge.

"Since then, we’ve shared moments we could only dream of back then. I’m grateful to everyone at Visma for the trust they’ve placed in us over the years. Having Visma stay with the team as a Founding Partner reflects what we’ve built together."

Visma's CEO Merete Hverven was also quoted in the announcement, explaining that the company's "strategic priorities have evolved" as it has expanded from the Nordic region into Europe and Latin America.

Rather than the title nature of the sponsorship being brought to an end, this was framed within the context of several of Visma's subsidiary brands coming on board as minor sponsors from 2027.

"This strategic evolution is reflected in the updated partnership, where several of Visma’s leading national brands across Europe, offering accounting software for SMBs, will have their logos showcased on the team jersey next season.

Those sponsors will be revealed at a later date.