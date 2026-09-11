How to watch GP Québec & Montréal 2026 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal this week as the men's WorldTour heads to Canada for two late-season one-day Classics, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

GP Québec & Montréal: Key information ► Dates: September 11 (GP Québec) | September 13 (GP Montréal) ► Category: UCI WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK) | HBO Max (US) l Flobikes (Canada, Australia) ► Free stream: CBC Gem (Canada) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The action kicks off with the GP de Québec on Friday, September 11, followed two days later by the GP de Montréal on Sunday, September 13, with both events producing thrilling circuit-based racing on hilly courses.

There is a big absentee in the form of former Montréal winner, Tadej Pogačar, who is injured, but that should open the door to a number of other contenders, including the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock, Isaac Del Toro, and Paul Seixas.

With the World Championships taking place in Montréal later this month, these two races are a key stepping stone for many rainbow jersey contenders.

The races will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the GPs of Québec and Montréal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch GP Québec & Montréal for FREE in Canada

Our readers in Canada will be glad to know they can watch the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal for free.

CBC Gem is streaming both races live on its free streaming platform and its website player. Additionally, French speakers will be able to stream both races free via TVA+.

There is also paid-for coverage for on Flobikes.

Away from Canada right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still access your usual streaming services using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch GP Québec & Montréal from anywhere

Away from home this week? A VPN can help you keep up with the action at the GPs de Québec and Montréal.

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How to watch GP Québec & Montréal in the USA

Cycling fans in the USA can watch the GP Québec and GP de Montréal via HBO Max.

HBO Max – formerly Max – is the broadcaster with the most cycling rights for US viewers. Prices start from $16.99 for plans that include live cycling.

How to watch GP Québec & Montréal in the UK

As will be familiar to UK cycling fans, TNT Sports and HBO Max hold the rights to the Grand Prix de Québec and the Grand Prix de Montréal.

The easiest way to access TNT Sports is through the HBO Max streaming platform (£25.99 per month), while it can also be added to selected Sky, EE and Virgin Media TV packages.

Can I watch GP Québec & Montréal in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch both the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal on Flobikes.