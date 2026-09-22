Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2026 from anywhere and save up to $372.60 with this VPN deal
A VPN is the only way for cycling fans to bypass geo-restrictions on World Championships livestreams. These NordVPN deals are perfectly timed, offering savings of up to 75%
The 2026 UCI Road World Championships are in full swing in Montreal, Canada. The 99th edition of the event has already delivered plenty of excitement. The opening day saw history made, as Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel became the first man ever to win four consecutive elite time trial victories.
Cyclingnews' how to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 has all the information on viewing the remaining events, which conclude on Sunday with the Men's Elite Road Race.
If you find yourself travelling abroad during the World Championships, you are likely to find yourself blocked out of your subscribed services. The best way to continue your services, and ensure you don't miss any of the action, including the UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 in October, is to use a VPN.
Save up to $372.60 when you sign up for a NordVPN two-year plan at NordVPN.
NordVPN is a renowned internet security brand and has currently discounted its highly rated VPN plans by as much as 75%, with a bonus of three free months on top.
Save 75% At just $4.49 per month for a 27-month subscription, the Complete Plan is NordVPN’s most popular option. It offers high speeds, top-tier security, and the biggest savings. You can also save 69% on either the Basic and Prime plans. Nord provides a clear side-by-side comparison table to help you find the right fit.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at NordVPN.
NordVPN consistently ranks as a top-tier choice among virtual private network providers. After rigorous, independent testing by our colleagues at TechRadar, it earned an impressive 4.5-star rating, praised for its standout speed, user-friendly interface, and exceptional overall performance.
If you're unfamiliar with VPNs, this clever tool routes your internet connection so your device appears to be browsing from your home region. That means no matter where your travels take you, you can stream your favourite sports and TV shows without regional lockouts or annoying interruptions.
Beyond entertainment, a VPN serves as a crucial line of digital defence. It encrypts your internet traffic to keep your online activity private—giving you vital protection when connecting to risky public Wi-Fi networks, handling online banking, or working remotely on the go.
This is one of the best VPN offers currently available, and perfect for uninterrupted live cycling viewing for the remaining 2026 season and beyond.
UCI World Championship 2026 schedule
24 September
09:00 EDT (13:00 BST): Women Under 23 Road Race
13:30 EDT (17:30 BST): Men Junior Road Race
25 September
09:00 EDT (13:00 BST): Men Under 23 Road Race
14:15 EDT (18:15 BST): Women Junior Road Race
26 September
09:00 EDT (14:00 BST): Women Elite Road Race
27 September
09:00 EDT (14:00 BST): Men Elite Road Race
Below you'll find all the best NordVPN deals with pricing relevant to your location.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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