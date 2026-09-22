The 2026 UCI Road World Championships are in full swing in Montreal, Canada. The 99th edition of the event has already delivered plenty of excitement. The opening day saw history made, as Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel became the first man ever to win four consecutive elite time trial victories.

Cyclingnews' how to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 has all the information on viewing the remaining events, which conclude on Sunday with the Men's Elite Road Race.

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UCI World Championship 2026 schedule

24 September

09:00 EDT (13:00 BST): Women Under 23 Road Race

13:30 EDT (17:30 BST): Men Junior Road Race

25 September

09:00 EDT (13:00 BST): Men Under 23 Road Race

14:15 EDT (18:15 BST): Women Junior Road Race

26 September

09:00 EDT (14:00 BST): Women Elite Road Race

27 September

09:00 EDT (14:00 BST): Men Elite Road Race

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