How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels & Official Broadcasters
Here's how you can stream every moment of the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal
Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2026 as a week of racing sees the best male and female cyclists compete for the rainbow jerseys in Montreal, Canada.
CyclingNews brings you all the information you need to watch, with TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as free streaming information.
► Dates: 20-27 September, 2026
► UK: BBC (FREE) / TNT Sports / HBO Max
► US: FloBikes
► Canada: CBC Gem
► Australia: Stan Sport
► Free: BBC iPlayer (UK), CBC Gem (Canada), VRT / RTBF (Belgium), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), NOS (Netherlands), RTVE (Spain)
► Watch from anywhere: NordVPN — 75% off right now
Having opted not to host the FIFA World Cup, Montreal swiftly chose to take on the UCI Road World Championships instead back in 2021, and a huge week of racing gets underway from Sunday.
It all begins with the Women's and Men's Elite Time Trials before a host of age-graded events and the Mixed Team Time-Trial Relay fill the midweek gaps. Finally, the week concludes with Road Race with the women racing on Saturday before the men take to the course on Sunday. Find our full preview of the time trials and road races below.
Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the UCI Road World Championships 2026 from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.
Watch UCI Road World Championships for free
The UCI Road World Championships are free-to-air in a number of countries across the world, here are some of our favourites:
- BBC iPlayer (UK)
- CBC Gem (Canada) - Will show every event
- VRT / RTBF (Belgium)
- France TV (France)
- RAI (Italy)
- NOS (Netherlands)
- RTVE (Spain)
- UCI YouTube (Countries with no broadcaster)
Please note that these channels will not show every race, but you can expect live coverage of the Elite time-trial and road race.
Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock your free stream of the Road World Championships — find out more below.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships from anywhere in the world
Away from home during the Road World Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.
NordVPN is recommended by our office-mates at TechRadar for its strong stream unblocking:
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How to watch UCI Road World Championships in the UK
As alluded to above, you can watch select coverage of the UCI Road World Championships for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.
BBC Two and BBC Three will also provide linear coverage, with the Women’s Elite and Men’s Elite time trials and road races broadcast on the platforms.
If you are looking for comprehensive coverage of every race of the week, TNT Sports is what you'll need.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships in the USA
FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Road World Championships in the USA.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 in Canada
In Canada, CBC Gem will have full and free coverage of the UCI Road World Championships 2026.
As hosts of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, Canadians can watch all the action via CBC Gem. CBC Gem is free and offers live streams of all 13 events across the week from Elite to Junior races.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 in Australia
In Australia, you will need Stan Sport to watch the UCI Road World Championships.
Stan Sport will broadcast all 13 events from the UCI Road World Championships, with the monthly subscription price for the streaming platform reduced from AU$32 to AU$29.99.
UCI Road World Championships 2026 – Schedule
|
Date
|
Race
|
Montréal (ET)
|
BST
|
CEST
|
Sun 20 Sep
|
Women’s Elite ITT
|
09:00–11:20
|
14:00–16:20
|
15:00–17:20
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|
Men’s Elite ITT
|
12:45–15:15
|
17:45–20:15
|
18:45–21:15
|
Mon 21 Sep
|
Women’s U23 ITT
|
09:00–10:40
|
14:00–15:40
|
15:00–16:40
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|
Men’s U23 ITT
|
12:00–14:25
|
17:00–19:25
|
18:00–20:25
|
Tue 22 Sep
|
Mixed Relay TTT
|
08:30–11:15
|
13:30–16:15
|
14:30–17:15
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|
Men’s Junior ITT
|
12:15–14:25
|
17:15–19:25
|
18:15–20:25
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|
Women’s Junior ITT
|
15:15–16:45
|
20:15–21:45
|
21:15–22:45
|
Thu 24 Sep
|
Women’s U23 Road Race
|
09:00–12:45
|
14:00–17:45
|
15:00–18:45
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|
Men’s Junior Road Race
|
13:30–17:00
|
18:30–22:00
|
19:30–23:00
|
Fri 25 Sep
|
Men’s U23 Road Race
|
09:00–13:20
|
14:00–18:20
|
15:00–19:20
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|
Women’s Junior Road Race
|
14:15–16:35
|
19:15–21:35
|
20:15–22:35
|
Sat 26 Sep
|
Women’s Elite Road Race
|
09:00–14:10
|
14:00–19:10
|
15:00–20:10
|
Sun 27 Sep
|
Men’s Elite Road Race
|
09:00–15:40
|
14:00–20:40
|
15:00–21:40
Time-Trial and Road Race: Preview
Beginning with the Women's and Men's Elite Time Trials, there is little doubt over who the two favourites will be to take the opening rainbow jerseys. Marlen Reusser is back to defend her 2025 title and, having taken the ITT at the Tour de France, her form is there for all to see. On the men's side, Remco Evenepoel needs little introduction when it comes to his time-trial prowess, with the Belgian eyeing a fourth successive World Championship in Canada. Both will have targets on their backs, though, with Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt looking to run Reusser close, while Evenepoel can expect competition from Filippo Ganna, with Jay Vine and Josh Tarling unable to compete.
On Saturday and Sunday, we have the showpiece road races. They will follow very similar routes to that of the Montreal GP, with the women taking on 180km and the men 273km, featuring 2,570m and 3,808m of climbing respectively.
With no Tadej Pogačar, the big favourites for the men's race come in the form of Wout van Aert, Paul Seixas, Isaac Del Toro, the aforementioned Evenepoel and GB's Tom Pidcock.
On the women's side, Magdeleine Vallières Mill will be defending her rainbow jersey on home soil, but will have plenty of competition. Demi Vollering is in search of a first world title, Elisa Longo Borghini has placed third on three occasions previously, and of course there is Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, who won the race in both 2023 and 2024.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob oversees “how to watch” content across CyclingNews and Future’s wider sports portfolio. A First Class Sports Journalism graduate, he devoted his final year at university to road cycling, with a particular focus on how the sport is represented in the media.
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