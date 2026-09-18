How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels & Official Broadcasters

Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2026 as a week of racing sees the best male and female cyclists compete for the rainbow jerseys in Montreal, Canada.

CyclingNews brings you all the information you need to watch, with TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as free streaming information.

Having opted not to host the FIFA World Cup, Montreal swiftly chose to take on the UCI Road World Championships instead back in 2021, and a huge week of racing gets underway from Sunday.

It all begins with the Women's and Men's Elite Time Trials before a host of age-graded events and the Mixed Team Time-Trial Relay fill the midweek gaps. Finally, the week concludes with Road Race with the women racing on Saturday before the men take to the course on Sunday. Find our full preview of the time trials and road races below.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the UCI Road World Championships 2026 from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Watch UCI Road World Championships for free

The UCI Road World Championships are free-to-air in a number of countries across the world, here are some of our favourites:

Please note that these channels will not show every race, but you can expect live coverage of the Elite time-trial and road race.

Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock your free stream of the Road World Championships — find out more below.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the Road World Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.

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How to watch UCI Road World Championships in the UK

As alluded to above, you can watch select coverage of the UCI Road World Championships for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two and BBC Three will also provide linear coverage, with the Women’s Elite and Men’s Elite time trials and road races broadcast on the platforms.

If you are looking for comprehensive coverage of every race of the week, TNT Sports is what you'll need.

TNT Sports will broadcast every single race of the UCI Road World Championship. The easiest way to access the channel is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while TNT Sports can also be added to selected Sky, EE, and Virgin Media TV packages.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Road World Championships in the USA.

FloBikes carries coverage of a whole host of the UCI cycling calendar including the Road World Championships. Prices start at $39.99 per month, with every race available on the platform.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 in Canada

In Canada, CBC Gem will have full and free coverage of the UCI Road World Championships 2026.

As hosts of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, Canadians can watch all the action via CBC Gem. CBC Gem is free and offers live streams of all 13 events across the week from Elite to Junior races.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 in Australia

In Australia, you will need Stan Sport to watch the UCI Road World Championships.

Stan Sport will broadcast all 13 events from the UCI Road World Championships, with the monthly subscription price for the streaming platform reduced from AU$32 to AU$29.99.

UCI Road World Championships 2026 – Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Montréal (ET) BST CEST Sun 20 Sep Women’s Elite ITT 09:00–11:20 14:00–16:20 15:00–17:20 Row 1 - Cell 0 Men’s Elite ITT 12:45–15:15 17:45–20:15 18:45–21:15 Mon 21 Sep Women’s U23 ITT 09:00–10:40 14:00–15:40 15:00–16:40 Row 3 - Cell 0 Men’s U23 ITT 12:00–14:25 17:00–19:25 18:00–20:25 Tue 22 Sep Mixed Relay TTT 08:30–11:15 13:30–16:15 14:30–17:15 Row 5 - Cell 0 Men’s Junior ITT 12:15–14:25 17:15–19:25 18:15–20:25 Row 6 - Cell 0 Women’s Junior ITT 15:15–16:45 20:15–21:45 21:15–22:45 Thu 24 Sep Women’s U23 Road Race 09:00–12:45 14:00–17:45 15:00–18:45 Row 8 - Cell 0 Men’s Junior Road Race 13:30–17:00 18:30–22:00 19:30–23:00 Fri 25 Sep Men’s U23 Road Race 09:00–13:20 14:00–18:20 15:00–19:20 Row 10 - Cell 0 Women’s Junior Road Race 14:15–16:35 19:15–21:35 20:15–22:35 Sat 26 Sep Women’s Elite Road Race 09:00–14:10 14:00–19:10 15:00–20:10 Sun 27 Sep Men’s Elite Road Race 09:00–15:40 14:00–20:40 15:00–21:40

Time-Trial and Road Race: Preview

Beginning with the Women's and Men's Elite Time Trials, there is little doubt over who the two favourites will be to take the opening rainbow jerseys. Marlen Reusser is back to defend her 2025 title and, having taken the ITT at the Tour de France, her form is there for all to see. On the men's side, Remco Evenepoel needs little introduction when it comes to his time-trial prowess, with the Belgian eyeing a fourth successive World Championship in Canada. Both will have targets on their backs, though, with Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt looking to run Reusser close, while Evenepoel can expect competition from Filippo Ganna, with Jay Vine and Josh Tarling unable to compete.

On Saturday and Sunday, we have the showpiece road races. They will follow very similar routes to that of the Montreal GP, with the women taking on 180km and the men 273km, featuring 2,570m and 3,808m of climbing respectively.

With no Tadej Pogačar, the big favourites for the men's race come in the form of Wout van Aert, Paul Seixas, Isaac Del Toro, the aforementioned Evenepoel and GB's Tom Pidcock.

On the women's side, Magdeleine Vallières Mill will be defending her rainbow jersey on home soil, but will have plenty of competition. Demi Vollering is in search of a first world title, Elisa Longo Borghini has placed third on three occasions previously, and of course there is Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, who won the race in both 2023 and 2024.

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