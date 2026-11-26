"After my presentation in Barcelona, teams wanted to chat and compare their models with mine. This is a growing field, whether it's in search of points or simply improving performance as a whole." That's Louis Van Gaelen. The Belgian's undertaking a PhD in health and artificial intelligence at the University of Antwerp. As a side project, the keen cyclist dug deep into professional cycling and, as his presentation at this year's Science & Cycling Conference revealed, 'roster optimisation for maximal UCI points'. It's not the sexiest of titles, but Van Gaelen's hobby, aligned with the work of an increasing number of data scientists around the sport, is proving critical for not only a team's success but their survival. It's time to talk about the merits of not aiming for victory…

How does the system work?

The current UCI promotion and relegation system, rolled out in 2020, works in three-year cycles with 18 licences available to the men's WorldTour. The Women's WorldTour has 15 licences; however, demand for these spots is less competitive due to the limited number of teams willing to make the step up.

The 2026 season was the first season in the latest cycle, meaning points earned up to the end of 2028 will determine the WorldTour line-up for 2029 to 2031.

"All points from UCI-sanctioned races count towards the team total, but only the points accrued from the top-20 scoring riders," Van Gaelen adds. "Remaining at WorldTour can make or break a team."

That's because WorldTour status guarantees teams entry into cycling's biggest races, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. Relegation means losing automatic invitations, reducing television exposure, sponsor value and commercial income. It also makes attracting top riders harder, potentially creating a vicious circle of declining competitiveness.

The UCI also assesses a team's non-sporting side, including the financial stability of the team, which is why they granted Team Picnic PostNL a truncated 12-month licence for 2026. At the time of the ruling, the Dutch team hadn't finalised medium- to long-term backing with one of its sponsors, leaving the required fiscal guarantees for 2027 and 2028 incomplete. The Picnic turbulence continues to this day, heightened by serious allegations about team culture, with December 8, 2026 a key date in the calendar, as that's when the UCI is expected to confirm 2027 registrations.

Picnic PostNL's season has been one to forget, leaving them with plenty of catching up to do in the rankings (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

But let's return to sporting criteria, as that's why the likes of Van Gaelen are in demand. His work looked to answer which riders a team should sign; which races each rider should participate in; and how a team can maximise its total UCI points across a season. The search involved combining two technologies: machine learning and mathematical optimisation.

Machine learning utilised 10 seasons' worth of data, covering thousands of riders and their previous performances, in addition to race profiles and course difficulty. "Inputting the course profiles was a laborious job," Van Gaelen says. "It involved uploading many, many course GPX files from an internet forum." Van Gaelen's machine-learning model then predicted the likely finishing order of riders in individual races, which were translated into expected UCI points using the relevant race's points scale.

The second part, mathematical optimisation, aimed to build the perfect roster by, for instance, matching climbers and sprinters to races where they're likeliest to score, by reducing clashes between teammates and setting a race-day ceiling at 85 days.

"With our optimised roster and focusing on one team in particular, we increased the points per rider from an average of 375.3 to 824.7," Van Gaelen explains. "Of course, there are limitations – our model didn't take into account fatigue, for example – but it's a promising proof of concept."

Slipstreaming Astana

If Van Gaelen's work is good on paper, XDS Astana's is good in practice. The Kazakh team are the poster boys for optimising rosters in search of UCI points. At the end of the 2024 season, they were facing almost certain relegation, languishing 21st in the annual UCI rankings. But that's when they made one of their most important signings of recent times: data scientist Morgan Saussine.

One of the key implementations from Saussine's work was to prioritise top-10 finishes over individual victories. While historically teams would often organise their racing around one protected leader, with teammates sacrificing their own results to help that rider win, Saussine, who was unavailable for interview at the time of writing, identified there was much lower-hanging fruit to pick from in search of points.

Astana set about assembling a squad capable of scoring across different race categories, terrains and stages of the season. Into the squad came 14 new faces, including experienced riders such as Wout Poels, Diego Ulissi, Fausto Masnada and Mike Teunissen. The arrival of Chinese sponsor XDS provided additional financial resources to support the change. It worked, as they shot up the rankings to finish fourth in 2025 and so preserve their WorldTour status. Cofidis went down.

"Given the situation XDS Astana faced at the beginning of the 2025 season, when the team urgently needed UCI points, it's easy to see why a rider like Christian Scaroni was so invaluable," says researcher Simon Lucat. "Here's a rider who regularly finishes in the top-10 across a demanding race calendar."

Scaroni's importance to the cause was also highlighted this season with the 29-year-old Italian finishing inside the top-10 of one-day races or stages 33 times. He also won the overall at the Tour of Oman.

Lucat, a lifelong cycling fan and an economics student at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, researched the inherent paradox that is professional cycling: results are attributed to individual riders, but they're collectively produced by a team.

"One of the main findings of my research is that the combined quality of the riders surrounding the leader can be just as important as the quality of the leader himself when it comes to accumulating UCI points," he says. "Strong teammates are valuable not only because they can help the leader achieve a better result, but also because they can score points themselves."

"The balance may also depend on the type of race," he adds. "Paris-Roubaix, for example, stood out in my analysis as a race where squad depth appeared to be particularly important. This makes sense if you think about the nature of the race, where a puncture or a crash can completely change a team's plans. Having several competitive riders gives you more options."

XDS Astana weren't hanging about at the 2026 Giro d'Italia, scoring their first stage win on day two through Thomas Silva (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The original points detective

The likes of Van Gaelen and Lucat are building on the foundations laid by Raul Banqueri. In 2020, the diligent Spaniard waded through the UCI's 400-page road-racing regulations PDF in search of content for his Twitter account. It was needle-in-a-haystack stuff, but he pricked his fingers when he unearthed what many had missed. "I saw the UCI had started using sporting criteria to award licences and distribute wildcards to the WorldTour calendar," he says, "but almost nobody was reporting on it." He did, piquing the public's interest. And that of the professionals.

"When I started publishing my analyses of the points system, a multitude of WorldTour sports directors, performance directors and cyclists started following me on Twitter," he says. "Then in 2023 I started working with the Human Powered Health women's team. That season their licence was at risk, so I prepared a dashboard with advanced statistics on results and UCI points. We thoroughly analysed the calendar to identify which races they could score the most points in with the roster they had. The team focused more on flat races and minor races, tripled their UCI points compared to 2022 (from 914 to 3354) and managed to save their WorldTour licence.

"Nowadays, UCI points are no longer as important in women's cycling, as there aren't enough teams applying for the licence, but the dashboard remains valuable for the scouting process, signings and monitoring team performance."

That year, he also collaborated on projects with Visma-Lease a Bike, assisting the team's head of strategy, Patrick Broe, while in 2025 he saddled up with the Movistar Team women's squad, helping with data and video analysis. In short, Banqueri is hot property when it comes to delivering peak points and peak performance. So, what's his assessment of sniffing out peak points performers?

"Sprinters capable of getting over hills or specialists in hilly races with high top speed are increasingly sought after to claim points," he answers. "That includes Benoît Cosnefroy, Thomas Silva, Alex Aranburu, Natnael Tesfatsion and Lukáš Kubiš, who've all scored good points for their respective teams."

"In general, one-day races are significantly more profitable than stage races," he adds. "One-day races award the same points as the general classification of a race in the same category, and stages award very few points, except in the Grand Tours. Right now, I believe that ProSeries one-day races (250 points for the winner) are the most profitable in terms of UCI points."

Banqueri says an interesting development is the strategy and recruitment adopted by ProTeams, whose goal is the top 30 of the annual ranking in search of an invite to the Grand Tours. "These teams are the ones looking the most for races outside of Europe, especially in Asia, where the level is lower, since they can score a high percentage of their total seasonal UCI points. For WorldTeams, it's less profitable to travel to race in Asia, as it causes huge fatigue for their cyclists, and the UCI points they earn don't have as much impact on their total sum of UCI points.

"Also, some of the lower-level ProTeams, like Burgos BH, have signed cyclists from more immature cycling nations to take advantage of the UCI points they can win in National Championships and Continental Championships. All Continental Championships award the same points, as do National Championships, provided the nation participated in the previous World Championships. So, being the champion of Mauritius scores the same points as being the champion of France." To that end, five of Burgos BH's eight 2025 wins came at the national championships of Mauritius, plus Uruguay, Guatemala, Mongolia and Greece. In 2026, it was three from nine wins."

In both seasons, the Spanish outfit finished comfortably in the top-30, essentially guaranteeing them a wildcard spot at the Vuelta a España. These wildcard spots are keenly fought over for the same reasons that teams strain to cling onto WorldTour status, namely media exposure and sponsor value.

Burgos Burpellet BH riders at the Vuelta a Burgos, including Guatemalan national champion Sergio Geovani Chumil (Image credit: Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)

Downside of chasing points

For ProTeams, this short-term points grab could have long-term consequences for the sport. "This year, Bardiani had the lowest average age (only 22.4 years, according to Pro Cycling Stats) and ultimately fell out of the top 30 in the ranking, meaning they won't be invited to the Giro d'Italia in 2027," says Banqueri. "It's a bit unfair because a team like Bardiani is essential for developing young cyclists. It means in the future they'll probably have to sign more experienced cyclists to ensure results."

If there is a future. Come the end of the 2026 season, veteran team boss Bruno Reverberi couldn't contain his anger at the points system, calling the UCI "incompetent". Reverberi told the TriCiclo podcast that with no guarantees of invitation to the world's biggest races – they'd raced every Giro d'Italia since 1982 – they could soon be out of business. "How can you spend €5 million and not have the right to race? There is no future, and cycling has no future. We've already thought about closing in two years. In fact, we have taken four or five new riders and made them sign for only one year."

The Italian team, who have nurtured the likes of Sonny Colbrelli and Giulio Pellizzari, are known for their attacking style. The UCI points system, Reverberi laments, is anti-cycling, encouraging top-10s rather than chasing glory in the breakaway. "The UCI is incompetent. They've destroyed cycling," he concluded.

He's not the only critic of chasing lesser places rather than the podium. This is from Jayco Alula's Michael Matthews earlier in 2026: "For me it's destroying cycling." And this from Serge Parsani, team manager at ProTeam Solution Tech NIPPO Rail: "It's undoubtedly an anomalous ranking."

EF Education-EasyPost boss Jonathan Vaughters went so far as to say that collecting UCI points was forcing teams to participate in too many smaller races, some of which had inadequate safety arrangements. "They're [riders] being pressured by team managers like me saying 'we've got to get points – hurry up.'"

In short, a system designed to reward sporting performance ends up discouraging teams from racing to win. It's an imperfect system. This is the result of professional cycling's imperfect business model where teams are almost wholly reliant on sponsors for survival. It's one reason why 24 teams have recently formed the Collective Cycling Group (CCG), aimed at reforming the sport and streamlining the calendar. We'll no doubt hear more of the CCG in the near future, but it does highlight the fragility of cycling at the top level. Then again, which successful organisation doesn't look to optimise resources for maximum value? Back to Lucat…

Value for money

"I was also interested in the relationship between budget and team performance," he says. "You'd naturally expect wealthier teams to perform better because they can recruit stronger riders, but my findings suggest that differences in measured rider quality alone do not fully explain their advantage. A team's budget buys much more than just riders. Part of that advantage could come from better coaching, nutrition, equipment, medical support or logistics."

"Smaller teams cannot match the spending of the biggest WorldTour teams, so they have to be very smart about how they use their resources, whether in recruitment, race selection or the composition of their line-ups," Lucat continues. "This is where data analysis could be especially valuable for teams that cannot simply rely on having the strongest riders in the peloton."

In English football's top division, the three B's – Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Brentford – are examples of sporting teams who have maximised data to punch above their collective weight. As Lucat says, if your budget is nominal, you must maximise every pound, dollar or euro. That said, one measure of success for every business is efficiency.

Just look at UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Their budget is an estimated £50 million per year – the highest in professional road cycling – but for that they've not only nurtured arguably the greatest rider of all time and dominated the rankings, they also finished third in the 2026 WorldTour budget efficiency table, put together by the website 'How to turn pro', which tracks the fiscal side of professional cycling.

Though we can't take the website's findings as gospel truth – they state that rider and team budgets are based on factors like the limited publicly available information – they do document sources, as well as featuring a public changelog and correction process.

According to the site, the UAE squad accrued 656 points per £1 million spent in 2026. That was behind second-placed XDS Astana – 749 points per million from an estimated budget of £ 23 million – and the most efficient team, Uno-X Mobility, whose 784 points per million came from an overall estimated budget of £ 16.7 million.

Keep scrolling, and you’ll upset Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his accountants, who continue to return very little on their sporting investments. Netcompany Ineos ranked 17th out of 18 in the efficiency stakes; their mooted £43.5 million resulted in just 300 points per million. Picnic were low on budget and efficiency – £16.7 million and 178 points per million – leaving them rock bottom.

Tadej Pogačar's dominance has helped steer UAE Team Emirates-XRG to the top of the UCI rankings for the last four seasons (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, if Picnic survive into 2027, they have some catching up to do, finishing this season with just 2,822 points. Groupama-FDJ are the next WorldTour team, over 6,500 points ahead on 9,329, followed by NSN Cycling (9,624 points). At the ProTeam level, Tom Pidcock's Pinarello-Q36.5 team (12th in rankings) and Tudor Pro Cycling (17th) are the leading contenders for promotion.

Where does that leave us? All in all, professional cycling's points race has made data, recruitment and calendar planning essential tools of survival, not merely marginal gains. Yet when teams optimise for rankings rather than victories, the system risks distorting the sport it's meant to reward.

As Banqueri signs off, this is sport where the ultimate victory is victory itself: "Of course, teams without a large budget must seek a balance between performing in the big races, which have a greater media impact, and scoring points in minor races that give them peace of mind in the rankings. But UCI points are not the only important metric of a team's success. Movistar finished the season in 13th position but won La Vuelta. Surely Astana would have traded their season for Movistar's?"