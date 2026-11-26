Primož Roglič has not yet made a decision on his race calendar for 2027, saying it was “way too early” given he only signed for his new team, NSN Cycling, little over a week ago. But he did say that all three of the Grand Tours are tempting him in their own way.

Roglič has won the Vuelta a España a joint-record four times, and he also has a Giro d’Italia title to his name from 2023, with the Tour de France the one missing from his palmarès.

Next year, the Giro d’Italia represents something of a draw, given the race heads into his native Slovenia, first on stage 1, then an entirely Slovenian stage the next day. The Tour de France, meanwhile, might represent some of that “unfinished business” he spoke about this week, especially after not racing it this year.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

And the Vuelta of course is the Grand Tour where he has made his name and stands a chance of becoming the outright record holder with five titles, after showcasing his persisting Grand Tour credentials with the runner-up spot this year.

"Actually, we sat down together with the directors and a couple of guys, and then we started talking, you know," Roglič said during a first round of interviews from the NSN Cycling training camp in Spain this week.

"The Giro starts almost in Slovenia, the second stage is in Slovenia, the Zoncolan [on stage 20] is not far from Slovenia… nice.

"The Tour de France, I was not there last year. It’s missing me… nice.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Vuelta, you know… also nice."

Roglič has clearly started mulling things over but insisted no decision has been taken yet, saying he has other business to attend to first, namely meeting all his new teammates and staff, as well as familiarising himself with his new equipment.

"Later on, hopefully, yes, we start to make more seriously a deeper program, and from that, we can also define which Grand Tours I would like to do.

"We can also then make a [plan for the] start of the season, but for sure I will not start early in Australia or something like that."

Team boss weighs in

NSN Cycling’s general manager Kjell Carlstrom also insisted it was too early to decide where Roglič will race in 2027, indicating that they will wait for the route for the Vuelta a España to be revealed on January 14.

"The other thing that we definitely want to see is the the Vuelta route and how that is designed because we believe that without knowing what the Grand Tours look like, it's impossible to build a complete calendar," Carlstrom told Cyclingnews.

"Then you have to start from the Grand Tours and which ones it would be. Because I would presume that he has the capacity to do more than one, and on a good level. So we need to look at this carefully before we decide where he's going.

"We only spoke really with him yesterday in terms of getting to understand him better, what type of rider he really is, from the character perspective, and what he likes, what he doesn't like, and all these things, which are very important when you plan a calendar.

"Now the performance team needs to really take this into consideration and try to set down a draft plan of what it could look like."

Carapaz and the Giro

While it’s too early to say where Roglič will race, the team have already confirmed a partial plan for their other star signing, Richard Carapaz, who is heading to the Giro d’Italia in May.

Carapaz will certainly race two Grand Tours in 2027 but at this point it has not been confirmed whether that will be the Tour or Vuelta, with that decision again likely to be made after the Vuelta route reveal, and in collaboration with Roglič's schedule.

Carapaz has confirmed his intention to target the GC at the Giro, with Carlstrom indicating he could opt for "differing goals" – ie stage wins – in his second Grand Tour of the year.

Carlstrom insisted the two riders could dovetail well, but Roglič spoke of “sharing the calendar” with his new teammate. That, and given another new climber signing, Santiago Buitrago, is also set for the Giro, would make it unlikely that Roglič heads to Italy in May, even with the draw of the Slovenian stages.

The Tour de France and Vuelta a España, then, would appear to be the logical combination.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.