'When you see an opportunity, you have to act quickly' – Thibau Nys and Lucinda Brand's cyclo-cross team find new sponsorship from 2027 onwards
Elektro Loeters will replace Het Poetsbureau as title sponsor of Sven Nys' team
Sven Nys' cyclo-cross team has swiftly found a new title sponsor following the withdrawal of Glowi, owner of named sponsor Het Poetsbureau.
The team, which is led by women's world champion Lucinda Brand and men's European champion Thibau Nys, welcomes electrical retailer Elektro Loeters as a new title sponsor alongside Baloise Verzekeringen.
The new sponsorship will begin on January 1, 2027, though the length of the deal hasn't been announced.
"Elektro Loeters embodies the same winning mentality that we strive for every day," team manager Sven Nys said in an Instagram post announcing the news.
The deal came about quickly, the team confirmed, with Elektro Loeters only approaching them in recent weeks.
"When you see an opportunity, you have to act quickly. We immediately felt a connection with the team’s vision and ambitions. Five days later, an agreement was already on the table. It shows just how similar entrepreneurship and top-level sport are."
The team, currently known as Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions, have been the most successful during the 2026-27 cyclo-cross season so far with 12 victories.
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Nys has four wins, including three rounds of the X2O Trofee, while Brand has six, including two apiece in the X2O Trofee and Superprestige. Both triumphed at the UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Zeddam earlier this month.
Like the team, Elektro Loeters is also experiencing success, with the company planning to open five new stores in Flanders in addition to its 10 pre-existing stores.
"Elektro Loeters embodies the same winning mentality that we strive for every day. Their growth story, entrepreneurial spirit and drive are a perfect match for our values. We are therefore looking forward to further developing this partnership over the coming months and putting it into action together," said Sven Nys.
Brand and Thibau Nys will lead the team in their new identity alongside other key riders Pim Ronhaar and Annemarie Worst. However, this will be Brand's penultimate cyclo-cross season, as the Dutchwoman will retire from racing in April 2028.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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