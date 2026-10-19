No free-to-air Tour de France coverage in the UK until at least 2033 as TNT Sports and European Broadcasting Union quickly extend rights package with ASO

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The extended deal includes all of ASO’s races

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) celebrates after winning the 2026 Tour de France in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
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TNT Sports and Eurosport will continue showing the Tour de France for at least the next six years after extending their broadcast deal with the European Broadcast Union (EBU) through 2032.

The EBU itself announced an extension with Tour de France organisers ASO to distribute rights to the Tour, Vuelta, and other races, with a largely unchanged cast of broadcasters now in place for an extra two years compared to the previous deal cycle.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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