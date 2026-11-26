I reviewed the iGPSPORT BiNavi bike computer earlier this year and was both surprised and impressed.

Now this Chinese bike computer is on sale for Black Friday, and it offers performance that's on a par with far more expensive touch screen units. For me, it's an absolute bargain and our best budget bike computer right now.

Black Friday kicks off tomorrow, and the Cyclingnews tech team is hunting for the best deals across all the sales.

Follow our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of all the top deals as we find them.

US: Get the iGPSPORT BiNavi for $203.99 at Amazon

UK: Get the iGPSPORT BiNavi for £186.99 at Amazon

If you are shopping for a bike computer, consider the BiNavi, created by iGPSPORT, sponsor of Groupama-FDJ United. This unit is easy to use, fast and powerful, with good mapping. I tested it for close to 1,000 miles this summer and was generally impressed with its performance.

iGPSPORT BINAVI US DEAL

iGPSPORT BINAVI UK DEAL

The BiNavi is a touschcreen bike computer with a competitive spec list:

Weight: 102g / 3.6oz

Screen size: 3.5”

Memory: 32 GB Connectivity: ANT+ / Bluetooth / WIFI

Waterproof: IPX7

Battery life: 35+ hours, depending on use.

It's fast, and the user interface is easy to use and navigate. It's compatibe with platforms like Strava and Trining Peaks which made it seamless when uploading my sessions.

Support from the app is good, and it allows for things like on device music control, heck, you can even have cycling legend Chris Froome narrate your GPS instructions.

I had a couple of glitches, and feel the screen isn't as vivid as more premium units, though in use it wasn't an issue. Certain navigation functions also weren't as seamless as say the Hammerhead Karoo.

If you wan't a computer for all your training and riding, and don't rely on mapping every ride. The BiNavi offers a solid platform and excellent value.