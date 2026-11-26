It’s never been cheaper for Chris Froome to give you directions with this big brand busting bike computer deal for Black Friday
For the money, the BiNavi punches well above its weight
I reviewed the iGPSPORT BiNavi bike computer earlier this year and was both surprised and impressed.
Now this Chinese bike computer is on sale for Black Friday, and it offers performance that's on a par with far more expensive touch screen units. For me, it's an absolute bargain and our best budget bike computer right now.
Black Friday kicks off tomorrow, and the Cyclingnews tech team is hunting for the best deals across all the sales.
Follow our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of all the top deals as we find them.
US: Get the iGPSPORT BiNavi for $203.99 at Amazon
UK: Get the iGPSPORT BiNavi for £186.99 at Amazon
If you are shopping for a bike computer, consider the BiNavi, created by iGPSPORT, sponsor of Groupama-FDJ United. This unit is easy to use, fast and powerful, with good mapping. I tested it for close to 1,000 miles this summer and was generally impressed with its performance.
iGPSPORT BINAVI US DEAL
The BiNavi has 15% off in the US; this is a heck of a lot of computer for just over $200.
The iGPSPORT app also works well and allows you to customise and update the computer unit.
iGPSPORT BINAVI UK DEAL
This is a great price for a computer that performs as well as units that cost a lot more money.
Big colour screen, fast - what's not to like? Check out our review for a lot more information.
The BiNavi is a touschcreen bike computer with a competitive spec list:
Weight: 102g / 3.6oz
Screen size: 3.5”
Memory: 32 GB Connectivity: ANT+ / Bluetooth / WIFI
Waterproof: IPX7
Battery life: 35+ hours, depending on use.
It's fast, and the user interface is easy to use and navigate. It's compatibe with platforms like Strava and Trining Peaks which made it seamless when uploading my sessions.
Support from the app is good, and it allows for things like on device music control, heck, you can even have cycling legend Chris Froome narrate your GPS instructions.
I had a couple of glitches, and feel the screen isn't as vivid as more premium units, though in use it wasn't an issue. Certain navigation functions also weren't as seamless as say the Hammerhead Karoo.
If you wan't a computer for all your training and riding, and don't rely on mapping every ride. The BiNavi offers a solid platform and excellent value.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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