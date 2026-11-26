The 2027 UCI WorldTour season starts with its traditional curtain-raiser – the Santos Tour Down Under on January 19.

If you're a US armchair cycling fan and want to watch the best live cycling coverage in 2027, then we have found a Black Friday streaming deal for you.

Get a Peacock TV Premium 12-month subscription for just $89.99

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Peacock TV is currently offering its Premium 12-month subscription for just $89.99, reduced from $129.99 – the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday last year.

This offer saves $40 on a year's Peacock Premium subscription. Peacock has exclusive live TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2027, including the Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Nice, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and more. So this is a streaming deal worth taking advantage of while you can. However, you'll have to be quick, as this offer ends on November 30, 2026.

Peacock TV has way more than just cycling, with plenty of live sports and events to enjoy, including the Thanksgiving Day NFL games and, if you're quick, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been postponed for the first time to Saturday, November 28, and will be shown live on Peacock.

Never miss a race by using a VPN

With Peacock's cycling coverage being so intensive, there may be times when subscribers from the USA are travelling around the globe and find their access blocked due to geo-restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a clever piece of internet trickery known as a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, which allows your devices to appear as if they are in another country, wherever you are in the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar believe the best VPN service on the market right now is NordVPN, which also has a fantastic offer currently available, perfect to go alongside your cycling TV viewing in 2027.