How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels & Broadcast Details

The elite women's peloton in action during the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in the Netherlands

Watch the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships for one of the biggest gravel racing events of the season as new women's and men's world champions are crowned in Nannup, Australia.

The gravel action heads to Nannup, Western Australia, this year following last year's Championships in the Netherlands.

A host of top riders in the men's and women's peloton will be taking on the races this weekend.

In the women's race, look for Marianne Vos and Riejanne Markus (Netherlands), Rosa Klöser (Germany), Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Aregentina), and Nicole Frain (Australia). In the men's race, Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) defends his title against the likes of Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria), Matt Beers (South Africa), Keegan Swenson (USA), and Petr Vakoč (Czechia).

The Gravel World Championships is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in Australia, UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships for free

The Gravel World Championships are free to watch in Australia and select regions around the world.

In Australia, the races are free with English commentary thanks to SBS.

You can also watch the action for free live on the UCI Youtube channel. The stream will be geo-blocked in nations showing the racing on subscription streaming services (such as HBO Max, Eurosport, and Flobikes), however.

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships from anywhere in the world

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How to watch the Gravel World Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Gravel World Championships through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TNT Sports is your linear option with TNT Sports 3 and 4 showing the action while live streaming is available on HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Gravel World Championships in the USA.

FloBikes carries coverage of a whole host of the UCI cycling calendar. Prices start at $155.88 for one year, or $39.99 per month, with both races available on the platform.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in Canada

For Canadian viewers, FloBikes is also the place to watch the Gravel World Championships.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in Australia

As alluded to above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the Gravel World Championships for free through SBS.

The races are being live-streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia.

UCI Gravel World Championships: Need to Know

What time do the UCI Gravel World Championships start? The women's race takes place on Saturday, 10 October with an expected start time of 10:10 a.m. AWST (local time). That translates to a 03:10 a.m. start in the UK and a 04:10 start in Europe. The men's race will take place on Sunday, 11 October with the same start times as the day before.

What is the UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 route? The women will tackle a 125.6km course featuring almost 3,179m of elevation gain. It will consist of 84% gravel, with a small amount of paved sections. The men will take on a slightly longer route at 144km, with 3,713m of elevation gain. The course is 85% gravel.