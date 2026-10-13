How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
All the broadcast information for the biggest event of the track racing season in Shanghai
Watch the 2026 UCI Track World Championships for the biggest event of the track racing season as the top stars of multiple events come together to battle for a host of rainbow jerseys in Shanghai, China, from October 14-18.
► Dates: October 14-18, 2026
► UK: TNT Sports & HBO Max / BBC
► US & Canada: FloBikes
► Australia: Stan Sport
► Free: UCI Youtube (select territories) / BBC (UK)) / RTBF & VRT (Belgium)
▶︎ Watch Anywhere: NordVPN - 75% off + 3 months free
The Track Worlds are the highlight of the track racing calendar following a season of action.
Riders will compete across a host of events, including the individual and team pursuits and sprints, keirin, madison, omnium, 1km time trial, and the scratch, elimination and points races. 22 rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs throughout the week.
A host of defending champions are among the riders set to battle for the top prizes this week, including notable names Mina Sato, Hetty van de Wouw, Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie, Harry Lavreysen, Lindsay De Vylder, and Tobias Hansen.
Other top riders heading to China to take part include Elisa Balsamo, Amalie Dideriksen, Kristen Faulkner, Lotte Kopecky, Filippo Ganna, Roger Kluge, Jonathan Milan, and Taylor Phinney.
The Track World Championships are being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are.
How to watch UCI Track World Championships for free
The Track World Championships are free to watch in select regions around the world.
You can watch the action for free live on the UCI Youtube channel. The stream will be geo-blocked in nations showing the racing on subscription streaming services (such as HBO Max and Flobikes), however.
The Track Worlds will also be aired live on BBC Sport in the UK for free. This will only include select events across Saturday and Sunday.
RTBF and VRT will have free coverage across the week in Belgium.
Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.
How to watch the Track World Championships from anywhere in the world
If you're outside your usual country when the Track World Championships is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad and allows you to do so with complete confidence.
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How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the UK
The Track World Championships will be broadcast on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.
TNT Sports is your linear option, while live streaming is available on HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.
A free option is also available for British fans in the form of BBC Sport. Live coverage will be available on the website, on iPlayer, and on BBC Two. There coverage is as follows:
▶︎ Women's Madison and 1km Time Trial (Saturday, 17 October - 10:15am)
▶︎ Women's Keirin and Men's Sprint (Sunday, 18 October - 04:00am)
▶︎ Women’s Keirin, Men’s Sprint, Men’s Elimination and Women’s Points Race (Sunday, 18 October - 06:30am)
How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the USA
FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Track World Championships in the USA.
FloBikes carries coverage of a whole host of the UCI cycling calendar. Prices start at $155.88 for one year, or $39.99 per month, with both races available on the platform.
How to watch UCI Track World Championships in Canada
For Canadian viewers, FloBikes is also the place to watch the Track World Championships.
A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.
How to watch the Track World Championships in Australia
Cycling fans in Australia can watch the Track World Championships via Stan Sport.
The streaming service starts at $29.99 for a basic package, running up to the premium package of $49.99, which features up to 4K streaming across four screens.
UCI Track World Championships - Schedule
CST = local time
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
10:30 CST / 03:30 BST
|
Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
|
12:29 CST / 05:29 BST
|
Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
|
14:26 CST / 07:26 BST
|
Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
|
15:20 CST / 08:20 BST
|
Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
|
18:35 CST / 11:35 BST
|
Women's Team Sprint - First Round
|
18:43 CST / 11:43 BST
|
Men's Team Sprint - First Round
|
18:59 CST / 11:59 BST
|
Women's Scratch Race
|
19:17 CST / 12:17 BST
|
Men's Team Pursuit - First Round
|
19:55 CST / 12:55 BST
|
Women's Team Sprint - Finals
|
20:05 CST / 13:05 BST
|
Men's Team Sprint - Finals
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
12:00 CST / 05:00 BST
|
Men's Keirin - First Round
|
12:27 CST / 05:27 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Qualifying
|
13:18 CST / 06:18 BST
|
Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage
|
13:45 CST / 06:45 BST
|
Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
|
14:23 CST / 07:23 BST
|
Men's Keirin - Quarterfinals
|
14:37 CST 07:37 BST
|
Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
|
17:05 CST / 10:05 BST
|
Women's Team Pursuit - First Round
|
17:33 CST / 10:33 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1
|
17:49 CST / 10:49 BST
|
Men's Keirin - Semifinals
|
18:00 CST / 11:00 BST
|
Men's Team Pursuit - Finals
|
18:14 CST / 11:14 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2
|
18:30 CST / 11:30 BST
|
Women's Elimination Race
|
18:52 CST / 11:52 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider
|
19:18 CST / 12:18 BST
|
Men's Keirin - Final 7-12
|
19:25 CST / 12:25 BST
|
Men's Keirin - Final 1-6
|
19:30 CST / 12:30 BST
|
Men's Scratch Race
|
19:48 CST / 12:48 BST
|
Women's Team Pursuit - Finals
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
12:00 CST / 05:00 BST
|
Men's Time Trial - Qualifying
|
12:35 CST / 05:35 BST
|
Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
|
12:57 CST / 05:57 BST
|
Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
|
14:37 CST / 07:37 BST
|
Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
|
17:05 CST / 10:05 BST
|
Men's Points Race
|
17:57 CST / 10:57 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1
|
18:07 CST / 11:07 BST
|
Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
|
18:27 CST / 11:27 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2
|
18:37 CST / 11:37 BST
|
Men's Time Trial - Final
|
19:01 CST / 12:01 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider
|
19:15 CST / 12:15 BST
|
Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals
|
19:30 CST / 12:30 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 1
|
19:40 CST / 12:40 BST
|
Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4
|
20:12 CST / 13:12 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 2
|
20:40 CST / 13:40 BST
|
Women's Sprint - Finals - Decider
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
11:00 CST / 04:00 BST
|
Women's Time Trial - Qualifying
|
11:39 CST / 04:39 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Qualifying
|
12:27 CST / 05:27 BST
|
Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
|
12:45 CST / 05:45 BST
|
Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
|
13:23 CST / 06:23 BST
|
Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
|
14:46 CST / 07:46 BST
|
Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
|
15:05 CST / 08:05 BST
|
Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
|
17:35 CST / 10:35 BST
|
Women's Time Trial - Final
|
18:01 CST / 11:01 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1
|
18:17 CST / 11:17 BST
|
Women's Madison
|
19:01 CST / 12:01 BST
|
Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
|
19:23 CST / 12:23 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2
|
19:59 CST / 12:59 BST
|
Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals
|
20:17 CST / 13:17 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider
|
20:23 CST / 13:23 BST
|
Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
11:00 CST / 04:00 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1
|
11:08 CST / 04:08 BST
|
Women's Keirin - First Round
|
11:35 CST / 04:35 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2
|
11:53 CST / 04:53 BST
|
Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage
|
12:07 CST / 05:07 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider
|
13:35 CST / 06:35 BST
|
Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals
|
13:49 CST / 06:49 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 1
|
13:59 CST / 06:59 BST
|
Women's Points Race
|
14:36 CST / 07:36 BST
|
Women's Keirin - Semifinals
|
14:45 CST / 07:45 BST
|
Men's Elimination Race
|
15:07 CST / 08:07 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 2
|
15:37 CST / 08:37 BST
|
Women's Keirin - Final 7-12
|
15:44 CST / 08:44 BST
|
Women's Keirin - Final 1-6
|
15:49 CST / 08:49 BST
|
Men's Sprint - Finals - Decider
|
16:03 CST / 09:03 BST
|
Men's Madison
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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