How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

Riders compete in the women's madison at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships

Watch the 2026 UCI Track World Championships for the biggest event of the track racing season as the top stars of multiple events come together to battle for a host of rainbow jerseys in Shanghai, China, from October 14-18.

The Track Worlds are the highlight of the track racing calendar following a season of action.

Riders will compete across a host of events, including the individual and team pursuits and sprints, keirin, madison, omnium, 1km time trial, and the scratch, elimination and points races. 22 rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs throughout the week.

A host of defending champions are among the riders set to battle for the top prizes this week, including notable names Mina Sato, Hetty van de Wouw, Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie, Harry Lavreysen, Lindsay De Vylder, and Tobias Hansen.

Other top riders heading to China to take part include Elisa Balsamo, Amalie Dideriksen, Kristen Faulkner, Lotte Kopecky, Filippo Ganna, Roger Kluge, Jonathan Milan, and Taylor Phinney.

The Track World Championships are being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships for free

The Track World Championships are free to watch in select regions around the world.

You can watch the action for free live on the UCI Youtube channel. The stream will be geo-blocked in nations showing the racing on subscription streaming services (such as HBO Max and Flobikes), however.

The Track Worlds will also be aired live on BBC Sport in the UK for free. This will only include select events across Saturday and Sunday.

RTBF and VRT will have free coverage across the week in Belgium.

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Track World Championships from anywhere in the world

If you're outside your usual country when the Track World Championships is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad and allows you to do so with complete confidence.

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How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the UK

The Track World Championships will be broadcast on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

TNT Sports is your linear option, while live streaming is available on HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

A free option is also available for British fans in the form of BBC Sport. Live coverage will be available on the website, on iPlayer, and on BBC Two. There coverage is as follows:



▶︎ Women's Madison and 1km Time Trial (Saturday, 17 October - 10:15am)

▶︎ Women's Keirin and Men's Sprint (Sunday, 18 October - 04:00am)

▶︎ Women’s Keirin, Men’s Sprint, Men’s Elimination and Women’s Points Race (Sunday, 18 October - 06:30am)

How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Track World Championships in the USA.

FloBikes carries coverage of a whole host of the UCI cycling calendar. Prices start at $155.88 for one year, or $39.99 per month, with both races available on the platform.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships in Canada

For Canadian viewers, FloBikes is also the place to watch the Track World Championships.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch the Track World Championships in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the Track World Championships via Stan Sport.

The streaming service starts at $29.99 for a basic package, running up to the premium package of $49.99, which features up to 4K streaming across four screens.

UCI Track World Championships - Schedule

CST = local time

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, October 14 Time Event Name 10:30 CST / 03:30 BST Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 12:29 CST / 05:29 BST Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 14:26 CST / 07:26 BST Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying 15:20 CST / 08:20 BST Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying 18:35 CST / 11:35 BST Women's Team Sprint - First Round 18:43 CST / 11:43 BST Men's Team Sprint - First Round 18:59 CST / 11:59 BST Women's Scratch Race 19:17 CST / 12:17 BST Men's Team Pursuit - First Round 19:55 CST / 12:55 BST Women's Team Sprint - Finals 20:05 CST / 13:05 BST Men's Team Sprint - Finals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, October 15 Time Event Name 12:00 CST / 05:00 BST Men's Keirin - First Round 12:27 CST / 05:27 BST Women's Sprint - Qualifying 13:18 CST / 06:18 BST Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage 13:45 CST / 06:45 BST Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals 14:23 CST / 07:23 BST Men's Keirin - Quarterfinals 14:37 CST 07:37 BST Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals 17:05 CST / 10:05 BST Women's Team Pursuit - First Round 17:33 CST / 10:33 BST Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1 17:49 CST / 10:49 BST Men's Keirin - Semifinals 18:00 CST / 11:00 BST Men's Team Pursuit - Finals 18:14 CST / 11:14 BST Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2 18:30 CST / 11:30 BST Women's Elimination Race 18:52 CST / 11:52 BST Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider 19:18 CST / 12:18 BST Men's Keirin - Final 7-12 19:25 CST / 12:25 BST Men's Keirin - Final 1-6 19:30 CST / 12:30 BST Men's Scratch Race 19:48 CST / 12:48 BST Women's Team Pursuit - Finals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, October 16 Time Event Name 12:00 CST / 05:00 BST Men's Time Trial - Qualifying 12:35 CST / 05:35 BST Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4 12:57 CST / 05:57 BST Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying 14:37 CST / 07:37 BST Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4 17:05 CST / 10:05 BST Men's Points Race 17:57 CST / 10:57 BST Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1 18:07 CST / 11:07 BST Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4 18:27 CST / 11:27 BST Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2 18:37 CST / 11:37 BST Men's Time Trial - Final 19:01 CST / 12:01 BST Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider 19:15 CST / 12:15 BST Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals 19:30 CST / 12:30 BST Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 1 19:40 CST / 12:40 BST Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4 20:12 CST / 13:12 BST Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 2 20:40 CST / 13:40 BST Women's Sprint - Finals - Decider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saturday, October 17 Time Event Name 11:00 CST / 04:00 BST Women's Time Trial - Qualifying 11:39 CST / 04:39 BST Men's Sprint - Qualifying 12:27 CST / 05:27 BST Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4 12:45 CST / 05:45 BST Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals 13:23 CST / 06:23 BST Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying 14:46 CST / 07:46 BST Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals 15:05 CST / 08:05 BST Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4 17:35 CST / 10:35 BST Women's Time Trial - Final 18:01 CST / 11:01 BST Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1 18:17 CST / 11:17 BST Women's Madison 19:01 CST / 12:01 BST Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4 19:23 CST / 12:23 BST Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2 19:59 CST / 12:59 BST Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals 20:17 CST / 13:17 BST Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider 20:23 CST / 13:23 BST Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, October 18 Time Event Name 11:00 CST / 04:00 BST Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1 11:08 CST / 04:08 BST Women's Keirin - First Round 11:35 CST / 04:35 BST Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2 11:53 CST / 04:53 BST Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage 12:07 CST / 05:07 BST Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider 13:35 CST / 06:35 BST Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals 13:49 CST / 06:49 BST Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 1 13:59 CST / 06:59 BST Women's Points Race 14:36 CST / 07:36 BST Women's Keirin - Semifinals 14:45 CST / 07:45 BST Men's Elimination Race 15:07 CST / 08:07 BST Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 2 15:37 CST / 08:37 BST Women's Keirin - Final 7-12 15:44 CST / 08:44 BST Women's Keirin - Final 1-6 15:49 CST / 08:49 BST Men's Sprint - Finals - Decider 16:03 CST / 09:03 BST Men's Madison