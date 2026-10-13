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How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

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All the broadcast information for the biggest event of the track racing season in Shanghai

Riders compete in the women&#039;s madison race at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile
Riders compete in the women's madison at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch the 2026 UCI Track World Championships for the biggest event of the track racing season as the top stars of multiple events come together to battle for a host of rainbow jerseys in Shanghai, China, from October 14-18.

UCI Track World Championships: Key information

Dates: October 14-18, 2026

UK: TNT Sports & HBO Max / BBC

US & Canada: FloBikes

Australia: Stan Sport

Free: UCI Youtube (select territories) / BBC (UK)) / RTBF & VRT (Belgium)

▶︎ Watch Anywhere: NordVPN - 75% off + 3 months free

The Track Worlds are the highlight of the track racing calendar following a season of action.

Riders will compete across a host of events, including the individual and team pursuits and sprints, keirin, madison, omnium, 1km time trial, and the scratch, elimination and points races. 22 rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs throughout the week.

A host of defending champions are among the riders set to battle for the top prizes this week, including notable names Mina Sato, Hetty van de Wouw, Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie, Harry Lavreysen, Lindsay De Vylder, and Tobias Hansen.

Other top riders heading to China to take part include Elisa Balsamo, Amalie Dideriksen, Kristen Faulkner, Lotte Kopecky, Filippo Ganna, Roger Kluge, Jonathan Milan, and Taylor Phinney.

The Track World Championships are being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships for free

The Track World Championships are free to watch in select regions around the world.

You can watch the action for free live on the UCI Youtube channel. The stream will be geo-blocked in nations showing the racing on subscription streaming services (such as HBO Max and Flobikes), however.

The Track Worlds will also be aired live on BBC Sport in the UK for free. This will only include select events across Saturday and Sunday.

RTBF and VRT will have free coverage across the week in Belgium.

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Track World Championships from anywhere in the world

If you're outside your usual country when the Track World Championships is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad and allows you to do so with complete confidence.

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How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the UK

The Track World Championships will be broadcast on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

TNT Sports is your linear option, while live streaming is available on HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

A free option is also available for British fans in the form of BBC Sport. Live coverage will be available on the website, on iPlayer, and on BBC Two. There coverage is as follows:

▶︎ Women's Madison and 1km Time Trial (Saturday, 17 October - 10:15am)
▶︎ Women's Keirin and Men's Sprint (Sunday, 18 October - 04:00am)
▶︎ Women’s Keirin, Men’s Sprint, Men’s Elimination and Women’s Points Race (Sunday, 18 October - 06:30am)

How to watch UCI Track World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the UCI Track World Championships in the USA.

FloBikes carries coverage of a whole host of the UCI cycling calendar. Prices start at $155.88 for one year, or $39.99 per month, with both races available on the platform.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships in Canada

For Canadian viewers, FloBikes is also the place to watch the Track World Championships.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch the Track World Championships in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the Track World Championships via Stan Sport.

The streaming service starts at $29.99 for a basic package, running up to the premium package of $49.99, which features up to 4K streaming across four screens.

UCI Track World Championships - Schedule

CST = local time

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Wednesday, October 14

Time

Event Name

10:30 CST / 03:30 BST

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

12:29 CST / 05:29 BST

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

14:26 CST / 07:26 BST

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying

15:20 CST / 08:20 BST

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

18:35 CST / 11:35 BST

Women's Team Sprint - First Round

18:43 CST / 11:43 BST

Men's Team Sprint - First Round

18:59 CST / 11:59 BST

Women's Scratch Race

19:17 CST / 12:17 BST

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round

19:55 CST / 12:55 BST

Women's Team Sprint - Finals

20:05 CST / 13:05 BST

Men's Team Sprint - Finals
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thursday, October 15

Time

Event Name

12:00 CST / 05:00 BST

Men's Keirin - First Round

12:27 CST / 05:27 BST

Women's Sprint - Qualifying

13:18 CST / 06:18 BST

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage

13:45 CST / 06:45 BST

Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

14:23 CST / 07:23 BST

Men's Keirin - Quarterfinals

14:37 CST 07:37 BST

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

17:05 CST / 10:05 BST

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round

17:33 CST / 10:33 BST

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1

17:49 CST / 10:49 BST

Men's Keirin - Semifinals

18:00 CST / 11:00 BST

Men's Team Pursuit - Finals

18:14 CST / 11:14 BST

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2

18:30 CST / 11:30 BST

Women's Elimination Race

18:52 CST / 11:52 BST

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider

19:18 CST / 12:18 BST

Men's Keirin - Final 7-12

19:25 CST / 12:25 BST

Men's Keirin - Final 1-6

19:30 CST / 12:30 BST

Men's Scratch Race

19:48 CST / 12:48 BST

Women's Team Pursuit - Finals
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, October 16

Time

Event Name

12:00 CST / 05:00 BST

Men's Time Trial - Qualifying

12:35 CST / 05:35 BST

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

12:57 CST / 05:57 BST

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

14:37 CST / 07:37 BST

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:05 CST / 10:05 BST

Men's Points Race

17:57 CST / 10:57 BST

Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1

18:07 CST / 11:07 BST

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

18:27 CST / 11:27 BST

Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2

18:37 CST / 11:37 BST

Men's Time Trial - Final

19:01 CST / 12:01 BST

Women's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider

19:15 CST / 12:15 BST

Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals

19:30 CST / 12:30 BST

Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 1

19:40 CST / 12:40 BST

Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4

20:12 CST / 13:12 BST

Women's Sprint - Finals - Race 2

20:40 CST / 13:40 BST

Women's Sprint - Finals - Decider
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Saturday, October 17

Time

Event Name

11:00 CST / 04:00 BST

Women's Time Trial - Qualifying

11:39 CST / 04:39 BST

Men's Sprint - Qualifying

12:27 CST / 05:27 BST

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

12:45 CST / 05:45 BST

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

13:23 CST / 06:23 BST

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

14:46 CST / 07:46 BST

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

15:05 CST / 08:05 BST

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:35 CST / 10:35 BST

Women's Time Trial - Final

18:01 CST / 11:01 BST

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1

18:17 CST / 11:17 BST

Women's Madison

19:01 CST / 12:01 BST

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

19:23 CST / 12:23 BST

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2

19:59 CST / 12:59 BST

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals

20:17 CST / 13:17 BST

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider

20:23 CST / 13:23 BST

Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, October 18

Time

Event Name

11:00 CST / 04:00 BST

Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1

11:08 CST / 04:08 BST

Women's Keirin - First Round

11:35 CST / 04:35 BST

Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2

11:53 CST / 04:53 BST

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage

12:07 CST / 05:07 BST

Men's Sprint - Semifinals - Decider

13:35 CST / 06:35 BST

Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals

13:49 CST / 06:49 BST

Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 1

13:59 CST / 06:59 BST

Women's Points Race

14:36 CST / 07:36 BST

Women's Keirin - Semifinals

14:45 CST / 07:45 BST

Men's Elimination Race

15:07 CST / 08:07 BST

Men's Sprint - Finals - Race 2

15:37 CST / 08:37 BST

Women's Keirin - Final 7-12

15:44 CST / 08:44 BST

Women's Keirin - Final 1-6

15:49 CST / 08:49 BST

Men's Sprint - Finals - Decider

16:03 CST / 09:03 BST

Men's Madison
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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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