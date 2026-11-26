Under current UCI regulations, Primož Roglič has to wear his Red Bull kit at new team NSN's training camp

Mads Pedersen has hit out at the UCI contract rule requiring riders to wear their old kit at their new team's training camps.

This week, Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz have been seen wearing Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education-EasyPost kits as they met up with NSN for the first time, and in the coming weeks we'll see more and more of these out-of-place kits during teams' December camps.

It's all down to UCI regulations, which mean contracts run to December 31, meaning riders are still representing their 'old' teams until the New Year. Regulation 2.15.139 reads, 'The riders may not, for the duration of the present contract, work for any other team or advertise for any other sponsors…'

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Speaking on his Lang Distance podcast, Pedersen called the regulation "ridiculous and stupid."

"You could simply include a clause stating that in the event of a team switch from December 1 – or from the first training camp – you are allowed to use your new team’s equipment," he said.

"That would make it so easy. Then you wouldn’t have all that nonsense anymore, and you would prevent riders from missing out on their pay in December because they were riding a Ridley while contractually they were required to ride a Trek."

Pedersen will witness a host of riders in their old team's kit when his Lidl-Trek team meet up in Spain next month. Key new signings Filippo Ganna, Felix Gall, and Jordan Jegat will be wearing Netcompany Ineos, Decathlon CMA CGM, and TotalEnergies kits.

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Shirin van Anrooij has also found herself on the wrong side of the rule this year. The Dutch racer has moved from Lidl-Trek to Canyon-SRAM, and she's set to make her cyclo-cross season debut this weekend. However, she'll be forced to race in non-team kit until January 1, when her new contract begins.

The issue with the regulations comes up every winter, and it's something the UCI has taken note of. Last December, UCI director of sport Peter Van Den Abeele said that the governing body is seeking to change the rule.

"We are working on it with the AIGCP [the association of professional cycling teams] and the CPA riders' union," he said.

"The regulation change will definitely happen, with contracts starting on November 1. The starting year is yet to be determined in consultation with all stakeholders."

Riders and teams favour changing the rules, and the UCI was reportedly seeking to do so, yet the rules remain in place, drawing complaints from fans and the peloton.

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