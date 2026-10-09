How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels and Official Broadcasters

Remco Evenepoel is among the top favourites for glory at this year's Il Lombardia

Watch Il Lombardia 2026 for the final men's Monument of the season. On Saturday, the peloton will tackle a 239km route between Bergamo and Como for the Race of the Falling Leaves in Italy.

It's the last big one-day race of the season, with 4,600 metres of elevation between the start and finish, where the winner of the fifth Monument of the year will be crowned.

Along the way, riders will tackle the likes of the Selvino, Valpianna, Madonna del Ghisallo, Civiglio, and San Fermo della Battaglia climbs.

World champion Brandon McNulty heads the startlist along with his UAE teammate Isaac del Toro. Look out, too, for Paul Seixas, Richard Carapaz, Remco Evenepoel, Enric Mas, Tom Pidcock, Mikel Landa, and Giulio Ciccone on the list of favourites.

Ciccone will be particularly keen to win this one after feeling aggrieved by his photo-finish second place to Evenepoel at the European Championships last weekend.

Il Lombardia is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Il Lombardia for free

Il Lombardia is free to watch in Australia, Italy and Belgium:

SBS (Australia, English Commentary)

(Australia, English Commentary) RAI (Italy)

(Italy) RTBF and VRT (Belgium)

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Il Lombardia from anywhere in the world

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How to watch Il Lombardia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Il Lombardia through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TNT Sports is your linear option while live streaming is available on the home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

TNT Sports 3 is the linear channel you will be looking for.

How to watch Il Lombardia in the USA

Il Lombardia is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you might find it easier to sign up to HBO Max via Prime.

How to watch Il Lombardia in Canada

For Canadian viewers, it is the usual FloBikes to watch Il Lombardia.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

FloBikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch Il Lombardia in Australia

As alluded to above, cycling fans in Australia can watch Il Lombardia for free through SBS.

It will also be live streamed free on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia. If you are looking for linear coverage, the race will be available on SBS Viceland.