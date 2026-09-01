How to watch Tour of Britain 2026 – Live streams and official broadcaster

Tom Pidcock is favourite for the Tour of Britain

Watch the Tour of Britain 2026 as Tom Pidcock looks to win the general classification on home soil.

The race runs from September 2 to September 6, with five stages across the eastern parts of Britain.

Tour of Britain 2026 streaming overview ► Dates: September 2-7, 2025 ► UK: ITV4/ITVX, TNT Sports/HBO Max or YouTube ► AUS: SBS ► Free: ITVX (UK) / SBS (AUS) / YouTube (Global) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Beginning with a hilly stage starting and finishing in Lincoln on Wednesday, we have two real stages that should decide the general classification: Wednesday's opener and the penultimate stage from Helmsley to Leyburn on Saturday. The latter should be the overall decider, with around 2,700m of climbing and key ascents of Kidstones Pass (2.9km at 6.3%) and Greenhow Bank (4km at 7.2%).

Outside of that, we have three other stages, with Stage 2 taking us from Boston to Skegness, Stage 3 from Hull to Beverley and Stage 5 in Scotland, with a circuit around Earlston. All three are expected to be sprint stages, with Olav Kooij and Tim Merlier two of the headline sprinters involved.

Outside of GC favourite Pidcock, Tim Wellens, Ilan van Wilder, Felix Großschartner, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Filippo Ganna all feature.

Keep reading as we show you how to watch the Tour of Britain 2026 online and for free from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain for free?

The Tour of Britain will be free-to-air in the UK on ITV4 with each stage shown live on the channel. This is also accessible via streaming service ITVX.

In Australia you can watch at for free on SBS On Demand, while those across the world will be able to stream all five stages at no cost on the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.

Those outside their country for the Tour of Britain can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.

How to watch Tour of Britain 2026 from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the Tour of Britain? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.

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How to watch Tour of Britain in the UK

The Tour of Britain has a multitude of viewing options for 2026 in the UK.

TNT Sports and HBO Max once again continue their coverage, while ITV4 will broadcast every stage free on terrestrial television. You also have the option of streaming the action live via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.

The easiest way to access TNT Sports is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while it can also be added to selected Sky, EE and Virgin Media TV packages.

ITV4 is available via your aerial or through the ITVX streaming service. Note that you will need an account to watch live television on ITVX.

How to watch Tour of Britain in the USA

In the USA, every stage of the Tour of Britain will be available to live stream for free via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.

You won't even require an account.

How to watch Tour of Britain in Canada

It is the exact same deal in the Canada as in the US with the Tour of Britain YouTube channel broadcasting every stage of the race.

This is one of the few occasions FloBikes will not be the main broadcaster.

How to watch Tour of Britain in Australia

Australian cycling fans can stream the Tour of Britain 2026 live and free on SBS On Demand, the Australian broadcaster's free streaming service.

It is also available to view via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel if you are searching for alternative coverage

Tour of Britain 2026 – Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Route Distance Terrain Profile Stage 1 Wed, 2 Sep 2026 Lincoln > Lincoln 187.6 km Punchy / Circuit (Michaelgate climbs) Stage 2 Thu, 3 Sep 2026 Boston > Skegness 180.2 km Flat / Coastal Stage 3 Fri, 4 Sep 2026 Hull > Beverley 194.1 km Rolling / East Yorkshire coastline Stage 4 Sat, 5 Sep 2026 Helmsley > Leyburn 165.8 km Mountain / Queen Stage (North Yorkshire Dales) Stage 5 Sun, 6 Sep 2026 Earlston > Earlston 156.1 km Hilly / Scottish Borders finish

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