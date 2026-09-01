How to watch Tour of Britain 2026 – Live streams and official broadcaster
All the ways you can watch the Tour of Britain 2026 for free online from anywhere in the world
Watch the Tour of Britain 2026 as Tom Pidcock looks to win the general classification on home soil.
The race runs from September 2 to September 6, with five stages across the eastern parts of Britain.
► Dates: September 2-7, 2025
► UK: ITV4/ITVX, TNT Sports/HBO Max or YouTube
► AUS: SBS
► Free: ITVX (UK) / SBS (AUS) / YouTube (Global)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Beginning with a hilly stage starting and finishing in Lincoln on Wednesday, we have two real stages that should decide the general classification: Wednesday's opener and the penultimate stage from Helmsley to Leyburn on Saturday. The latter should be the overall decider, with around 2,700m of climbing and key ascents of Kidstones Pass (2.9km at 6.3%) and Greenhow Bank (4km at 7.2%).
Outside of that, we have three other stages, with Stage 2 taking us from Boston to Skegness, Stage 3 from Hull to Beverley and Stage 5 in Scotland, with a circuit around Earlston. All three are expected to be sprint stages, with Olav Kooij and Tim Merlier two of the headline sprinters involved.
Outside of GC favourite Pidcock, Tim Wellens, Ilan van Wilder, Felix Großschartner, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Filippo Ganna all feature.
Keep reading as we show you how to watch the Tour of Britain 2026 online and for free from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch the Tour of Britain for free?
The Tour of Britain will be free-to-air in the UK on ITV4 with each stage shown live on the channel. This is also accessible via streaming service ITVX.
In Australia you can watch at for free on SBS On Demand, while those across the world will be able to stream all five stages at no cost on the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.
Those outside their country for the Tour of Britain can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.
How to watch Tour of Britain 2026 from anywhere in the world
Away from home during the Tour of Britain? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.
NordVPN is recommended by our office-mates at TechRadar for its strong stream unblocking:
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it can unlock just about any streaming service.
✅ 30-day money back guarantee
🆓 3 months extra free
📺 Unblocks streaming services
Get NordVPN today and stream the Tour of Britain from anywhere in the world for free.
How to watch Tour of Britain in the UK
The Tour of Britain has a multitude of viewing options for 2026 in the UK.
TNT Sports and HBO Max once again continue their coverage, while ITV4 will broadcast every stage free on terrestrial television. You also have the option of streaming the action live via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.
The easiest way to access TNT Sports is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while it can also be added to selected Sky, EE and Virgin Media TV packages.
ITV4 is available via your aerial or through the ITVX streaming service. Note that you will need an account to watch live television on ITVX.
How to watch Tour of Britain in the USA
In the USA, every stage of the Tour of Britain will be available to live stream for free via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel.
You won't even require an account.
How to watch Tour of Britain in Canada
It is the exact same deal in the Canada as in the US with the Tour of Britain YouTube channel broadcasting every stage of the race.
This is one of the few occasions FloBikes will not be the main broadcaster.
How to watch Tour of Britain in Australia
Australian cycling fans can stream the Tour of Britain 2026 live and free on SBS On Demand, the Australian broadcaster's free streaming service.
It is also available to view via the Tour of Britain YouTube channel if you are searching for alternative coverage
Tour of Britain 2026 – Schedule
|
Stage
|
Date
|
Route
|
Distance
|
Terrain Profile
|
Stage 1
|
Wed, 2 Sep 2026
|
Lincoln > Lincoln
|
187.6 km
|
Punchy / Circuit (Michaelgate climbs)
|
Stage 2
|
Thu, 3 Sep 2026
|
Boston > Skegness
|
180.2 km
|
Flat / Coastal
|
Stage 3
|
Fri, 4 Sep 2026
|
Hull > Beverley
|
194.1 km
|
Rolling / East Yorkshire coastline
|
Stage 4
|
Sat, 5 Sep 2026
|
Helmsley > Leyburn
|
165.8 km
|
Mountain / Queen Stage (North Yorkshire Dales)
|
Stage 5
|
Sun, 6 Sep 2026
|
Earlston > Earlston
|
156.1 km
|
Hilly / Scottish Borders finish
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of Tour of Britain, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob oversees “how to watch” content across CyclingNews and Future’s wider sports portfolio. A First Class Sports Journalism graduate, he devoted his final year at university to road cycling, with a particular focus on how the sport is represented in the media.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.