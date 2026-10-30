How to watch Cyclo-Cross: Live streams, TV channels and schedule for all races and major championships during the 2026-27 season

After a long road season, the 2026-27 cyclo-cross season is getting underway as the major competitions begin and the big winter stars take to the mud.

This season, there are four big competitions to follow, headed up by the UCI World Cup and including the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and HG Cross, with the winter's action culminating with the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Oostende, Belgium (January 29-31, 2027).

A host of storylines will run through this season, including the 'will they/won't they race?' question hanging over the sport's two biggest stars – Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.

Elsewhere, Fem van Empel is back after stepping away from racing earlier this year. She and the likes of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Puck Pieterse, and Amandine Fouquenet will be looking to challenge world champion Lucinda Brand in the world champion's final season.

Away from the men's 'big two', look out for other top competitors such as Michael Vanthourenhout, Thibau Nys, Tibor Del Grosso, Felipe Orts, and Joris Nieuwenhuis.

We have all the broadcast information so you can watch all the action on TV or via live stream. Read on for where you can watch all the major races this winter.

Live cyclo-cross on TV this week

🇧🇪 Oudenaarde (Koppenbergcross) — Sunday, 1 November

Stream free on Sporza and VRT Max

Named after the cobbled climb that features in the race, Koppenbergcross proved to be a real springboard for Wout van Aert’s cyclo-cross career, although he won’t be on the start line this weekend. Two-time winner Thibau Nys will undoubtedly be among the favourites on the men’s side, while Lucinda Brand will be looking to defend her title in the women’s race.

Cyclo-cross free streams

Good news for cycling fans: you can watch cyclo-cross for free in many parts of the world.

The sport's governing body, the UCI, hosts free streams for its UCI World Cup series and UCI World Championships on its own UCI YouTube channel. Coverage is geo-restricted and is only available in countries where a TV deal hasn't been struck with an external broadcaster.

Cyclo-cross' roots in Belgium mean that races from all the major series are shown on free-to-air public broadcasters. That means you can watch the action on VRT / Sporza in Flanders and RTBF in Wallonia. In the Netherlands, free live streams are often available on public broadcaster NOS' platform NPO Start.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch the 2026-27 cyclo-cross season from anywhere

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Watch 2026-27 cyclo-cross season live streams in the US

Cyclo-cross coverage in the USA is a little patchy, with coverage split between FloBikes and HBO Max for the European races.

FloBikes is a cycling-specific streaming platform that offers cyclo-cross action from various series, including the World Cups. However, its schedule does not cover the entire series and is prone to changes, so it's worth keeping an eye on what they have coming up. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $155.88 for the year or $39.99 on a monthly basis.

HBO Max, meanwhile, also has a large chunk of the US cyclo-cross coverage. To watch live racing you'll need the HBO Max 'standard' plan, which now costs $18.49 per month.

The UCI YouTube channel may also showcase select cyclo-cross events, although that is only if other broadcasters haven't picked it up.

Watch cyclo-cross in Canada

FloBikes also operates in Canada and will be carrying the majority of cyclo-cross coverage.

A FloBikes subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$49.99 on a monthly basis.

Some UCI World Cup events will also be aired in Canada for free on the UCI Youtube page.

Watch cyclo-cross live streams in the UK & Ireland

TNT Sports and HBO Max bill themselves as the 'home of cycling' in the UK, and they once again have a packed programme for the 2026-27 cyclo-cross season. You can watch all the UCI World Cup rounds, the UCI World Championships, and action from the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and HG Cross series, as well.

Not all the action will make it to TNT Sports' TV channels for linear viewers, but HBO Max is the online streaming platform where you'll find all the cyclo-cross racing more consistently available. A TNT Sports-only subscription costs £25.99 per month.

Watch cyclo-cross around the world

For Belgian commentary and coverage of all of the top cyclo-cross series from the country that knows cyclo-cross best, head to Sporza or RTBF – for free. Just over in the Netherlands, it's on NPO Start.

For a full list of international broadcasters for the World Cup events, the UCI publishes a list each round on the UCI website.

Don't forget, cyclo-cross is available for free in the countries that don't have a broadcaster, hosted on the UCI YouTube channel. And you can tune in from anywhere if you're on the move by using a VPN.

2026-27 cyclo-cross schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Round Location Date 1 Ostrava, Czechia November 27 2 Tábor, Czechia November 29 3 Glasgow, Scotland December 13 4 Antwerp, Belgium December 19 5 Koksijde, Belgium December 20 6 Gavere, Belgium December 26 7 Namur, Belgium December 27 8 Besançon, France December 29 9 Zonhoven, Belgium January 3 10 Benidorm, Spain January 17 11 Hamme, Belgium January 23 12 Hoogerheide, Netherlands January 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally Telenet Superprestige Round Location Date 1 Overijse (Vlaamse Druivencross) October 25 2 Middelkerke (Noordzeecross) November 5 3 Niel (Jaarmarktcross) November 11 4 Merksplas (Aardbeiencross) November 14 5 Ruddervoorde December 6 6 Heusden-Zolder December 25 7 Diegem December 30 8 Gullegem January 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally X20 Badkamers Trofee Round Location Date 1 Oudenaarde (Koppenbergcross) November 1 2 Hamme-Zogge (Bollekescross) November 15 3 Beringnen (be-MINE Cross) November 22 4 Hofstade (Plage Cross) December 22 5 Loenhout (Azencross) December 23 6 Baal (GP Sven Nys) January 1 7 Lille (Krawatencross) January 7 8 Brussels (Brussels Universities Cyclocross) February 14

Swipe to scroll horizontally HG Cross Round Location Date 1 Dendermonde (Mosselcross) October 11 2 Meulebeke (Berencross) October 17 3 Heerderstrand October 24 4 Lokeren (Rapencross) November 21 5 Mol (Zilvermeercross) December 12 6 Maldegem (Parkcross) February 3 7 Sint-Niklaas (Waaslandcross) February 13

Swipe to scroll horizontally Championships Event Location Date Pan-American Championships Washington, USA November 7 UEC European Championships Zeddam, Netherlands November 8 National Championships Various Various; most European nations on January 9-10 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Oostende, Belgium January 29-31