Organisers of the Tour de Luxembourg men’s race will take over organisation of the women’s Festival Elsy Jacobs from 2027, Cyclingnews has learnt.

The race, named after the first-ever women’s World Champion, began in 2008 and has taken various formats over the years, even expanding to a three-day stage race. Under the new management, it will return as a two-stage race, moving from its traditional spot in the spring to take its place on the morning of the weekend stages of the men’s Tour de Luxembourg, scheduled for September 18 and 19, 2027.

The event will remain as a 2.1, third-tier event for the time being, though the new organisation has hopes of it moving up to the Women’s ProTour level at the earliest opportunity in 2029, joining the men’s event as a second-division race.

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Since its inception in 2008, Festival Elsy Jacobs has been run by SAF Zeisseng, a local cycling club from the Luxembourg City suburb of Cessanges. However, since the 2020 race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race has struggled, dropping the prologue in 2023 before becoming two standalone 1.1 races the following year.

"The change is the only way for the race to grow and not to disappear," organiser Michel Zangerlé told Cyclingnews. "The association of the Tour de Luxembourg for men will take over, with us in support. That means we are not out, but the other organisation is the leader for every financial topic."

Despite the new structure, the race will retain its name, its heritage being important to the new organisation.

"It’s not Skoda Tour de Luxembourg Femmes or something like that; it will keep the identity of Elsy Jacobs," General Secretary of the Tour de Luxembourg, Benoît Theisen, told Cyclingnews.

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"We want to give the know-how we have in the men’s race and the setup of the men's race exactly the same as for the women. And for us, it was the only way to do it was to combine it in one date because if you have it on a second date, you need the full infrastructure again.

"It’s something new; we are really excited. It will be a new start, but we don't start from zero because there's this big heritage."

The original race would always have at least one day in Jacobs’ birthplace of Garnich, and while the 2027 race start and finish locations of the stages are not yet public, it’s highly unlikely this will continue, though clearly the race’s survival is far more important.

One of the issues the original organisation faced was the haphazard way in which the women’s calendar has expanded as the sport became more professional. Its regular place at the end of April meant that, since 2023, it clashed with the Vuelta España Femenina. That meant the race was no longer able to attract the biggest teams and riders, affecting sponsorship.

While it was never a big name on the calendar, the original organisation was always a trailblazer, introducing a live stream of the action as far back as 2017, when the majority of World Tour races were not shown live.

It has also been won by some of the biggest names in the sport, with Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley, Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney all featuring on its palmarès.

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