How to watch Elite Road Races: live streams & official broadcasters for UCI Road World Championships

Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering, and Lotte Kopecky will be among the riders competing for the elite women's road race at the 2026 Road World Championships

Watch the road races at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 as the women and men take on the 180.1 and 273.4km routes respectively in Montreal.

CyclingNews brings you all the information you need to watch, with free TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as the all-important start times of the riders.

The road races are the crown jewels of the Road World Championships, with the two elite races on the final weekend of the event bringing the cream of the crop of the men's and women's pelotons together to compete for the rainbow jersey.

On the men's side, riders including Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Isaac del Toro (Mexico), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Tom Pidcock (Great Britain), and Paul Seixas (France) will be competing for glory.

They'll do battle over a 273.4km course featuring 12 laps of the hilly Mount Royal circuit in Montreal, with the Camilien-Houde climb (1.6km at 7.7%) set to prove decisive.

In the women's race, look out for riders including Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), and Paula Blasi (Spain).

They'll face a 180.1km route based on the same Mount Royal circuit. Eight laps of the circuit and eight ascents of the Camilien-Houde climb will be the important points of the race.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch the time trial below.

Can I watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships for free?

The road races at the UCI World Championships will be available to watch for free on multiple platforms across the world:

Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock your free stream — find out more below.

How to watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the Road World Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

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How to watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships in the UK

BBC iPlayer will show coverage of the road races at the UCI World Championships.

Alternatively, TNT Sports will broadcast the action with plans starting at £25.99/month on OTT streamer HBO Max.

How to watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the elite road races in the USA.

Prices start at $39.99 per month, although there is an annual option for $155.88 — that's the equivalent of $12.99 per month.

How to watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships in Canada

In Canada, CBC Gem will have full and free coverage of the elite road races at the UCI Road World Championships.

How to watch the road races at UCI Road World Championships in Australia

In Australia, you will need Stan Sport to watch the road races at the UCI Road World Championships.

Stan Sport plans start from AU$29.99/month with a base Stan plan (AU$9.99) and the Sport add-on included (AU$20)

Road Races – Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Montréal (ET) BST CEST Sat 26 Sep Women’s Elite Road Race 09:00–14:10 14:00–19:10 15:00–20:10 Sun 27 Sep Men’s Elite Road Race 09:00–15:40 14:00–20:40 15:00–21:40

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