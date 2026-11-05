Get set for cyclo-cross season: Stream every race from anywhere with this early Black Friday VPN deal

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The 2026/2027 cyclo-cross calendar is already rolling, and the winter campaign hits full throttle on Friday, November 27, 2026, with the opening round of the marquee UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Ostrava, Czechia.
The season culminates with the 2027 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships taking place from Friday, 29 January to Sunday, 31 January 2027.
Before we get to World Cup action, we have plenty of action to enjoy, including the Cyclo-cross European Championships this weekend, November 7-8, and the Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships on November 7.
The only way to guarantee uninterrupted viewing from anywhere is to use a VPN. It lets you stream your usual subscribed cycling coverage from wherever you are while keeping your online connection secure and private.
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With star names including record-breaking eight-time World CX champion Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock all likely to appear at some point in the full 12-round CX World Cup calendar, now is the ideal time to get your cyclo-cross streaming arrangements locked down.
NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our VPN expert colleagues at TechRadar. It's currently fantastic value at just $3.99 per month for the Complete 2-year plan. It also comes with an extra 3 months free. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with various pricing and discounts up to 78%, but the Complete Plan offers the biggest savings.
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A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a cyber-security tool that keeps you safe online and allows you to alter the digital location of your devices, thus bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms.
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2026/27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Schedule
|
Round
|
Location
|
Date
|
1
|
Ostrava, Czechia
|
November 27
|
2
|
Tábor, Czechia
|
November 29
|
3
|
Glasgow, Scotland
|
December 13
|
4
|
Antwerp, Belgium
|
December 19
|
5
|
Koksijde, Belgium
|
December 20
|
6
|
Gavere, Belgium
|
December 26
|
7
|
Namur, Belgium
|
December 27
|
8
|
Besançon, France
|
December 29
|
9
|
Zonhoven, Belgium
|
January 3
|
10
|
Benidorm, Spain
|
January 17
|
11
|
Hamme, Belgium
|
January 23
|
12
|
Hoogerheide, Netherlands
|
January 24
|
World Championships
|
Ostend, Belgium
|
January 29 to January 31
How to watch cyclo-cross in the UK
TNT Sports and HBO Max are the UK’s go-to home for cycling, boasting another bumper broadcast lineup for the 2026/27 cyclo-cross campaign. Subscribers can catch every battle across the UCI World Cup and World Championships, alongside regular action from the Superprestige, X2O Badkamers Trofee, and Exact Cross circuits.
Access to TNT Sports starts at £25.99 a month, and TNT Sports plus HBO Max starts at £27.99. HBO Max also includes some of the best series and movies on top of the live sports coverage.
How to watch cyclo-cross in the US
Following the cyclo-cross season from the US can be a bit fragmented, with live rights largely split between FloBikes and HBO Max.
Dedicated cycling hub FloBikes carries a healthy slice of top-flight action, including select World Cup rounds. However, broadcast schedules can fluctuate and don't always cover the entire calendar, making it wise to monitor their upcoming listings closely. Membership is either $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis or $155.88 for an annual pass.
HBO Max holds a major share of US streaming rights across the winter calendar. To access the live sports feed, you'll need at least the Standard ad-free tier, which sits at $18.49 per month.
For occasional free-to-air viewing, the official UCI YouTube channel occasionally streams select races live, though those feeds are strictly geoblocked in regions where a domestic broadcaster holds exclusive distribution rights.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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