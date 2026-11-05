Get set for cyclo-cross season: Stream every race from anywhere with this early Black Friday VPN deal

The 2026/2027 cyclo-cross calendar is already rolling, and the winter campaign hits full throttle on Friday, November 27, 2026, with the opening round of the marquee UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Ostrava, Czechia.

The season culminates with the 2027 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships taking place from Friday, 29 January to Sunday, 31 January 2027.

Before we get to World Cup action, we have plenty of action to enjoy, including the Cyclo-cross European Championships this weekend, November 7-8, and the Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships on November 7.

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The only way to guarantee uninterrupted viewing from anywhere is to use a VPN. It lets you stream your usual subscribed cycling coverage from wherever you are while keeping your online connection secure and private.

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With star names including record-breaking eight-time World CX champion Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock all likely to appear at some point in the full 12-round CX World Cup calendar, now is the ideal time to get your cyclo-cross streaming arrangements locked down.

Mathieu van der Poel will look to at another World CX title to his collection in Ostend, Belgium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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2026/27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup dates Round Location Date 1 Ostrava, Czechia November 27 2 Tábor, Czechia November 29 3 Glasgow, Scotland December 13 4 Antwerp, Belgium December 19 5 Koksijde, Belgium December 20 6 Gavere, Belgium December 26 7 Namur, Belgium December 27 8 Besançon, France December 29 9 Zonhoven, Belgium January 3 10 Benidorm, Spain January 17 11 Hamme, Belgium January 23 12 Hoogerheide, Netherlands January 24 World Championships Ostend, Belgium January 29 to January 31

How to watch cyclo-cross in the UK

TNT Sports and HBO Max are the UK’s go-to home for cycling, boasting another bumper broadcast lineup for the 2026/27 cyclo-cross campaign. Subscribers can catch every battle across the UCI World Cup and World Championships, alongside regular action from the Superprestige, X2O Badkamers Trofee, and Exact Cross circuits.

Access to TNT Sports starts at £25.99 a month, and TNT Sports plus HBO Max starts at £27.99. HBO Max also includes some of the best series and movies on top of the live sports coverage.

How to watch cyclo-cross in the US

Following the cyclo-cross season from the US can be a bit fragmented, with live rights largely split between FloBikes and HBO Max.

Dedicated cycling hub FloBikes carries a healthy slice of top-flight action, including select World Cup rounds. However, broadcast schedules can fluctuate and don't always cover the entire calendar, making it wise to monitor their upcoming listings closely. Membership is either $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis or $155.88 for an annual pass.

HBO Max holds a major share of US streaming rights across the winter calendar. To access the live sports feed, you'll need at least the Standard ad-free tier, which sits at $18.49 per month.

For occasional free-to-air viewing, the official UCI YouTube channel occasionally streams select races live, though those feeds are strictly geoblocked in regions where a domestic broadcaster holds exclusive distribution rights.