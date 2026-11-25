Black Friday isn't officially here yet, but there are lots of strong deals already on a range of Garmin products.

Garmin bike computers, smartwatches, lights, trainers and other hardware are often discounted, and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which kick off in just a few days, are often a good time to bag yourself a new piece of tech.

After Garmin launched three new products this autumn, we expected to see a few new bike computers on sale this winter, and we have already.

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Amazon, Garmin and Sigma Sports in the UK all have a host of discounted Garmin hardware already, with some very good prices for computers and watches.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is discounted by up to $250 already, and there are a range of good deals on computer units.

Be sure to visit our Black Friday Bike deals hub for our pick of all the best deals online as we find them.

USA Black Friday Garmin deals

Save 20% Garmin Forerunner 70: was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon The entry-level Forerunner 70 has a nice 20% knocked off in a range of colours. You can still use recovery insights and training plans with this watch, and it has built-in GPS to track your running pace and splits.

Save 33% Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Want a quality smartwatch without going crazy on the price? This is it. Currently at its lowest-ever price, the 265 will cover all of your running needs. You can also use Spotify to take care of your music, as well as just using it as a cool everyday watch.

Save 13% Garmin Forerunner 970: was $759.99 now $659.99 at Amazon The popular Forerunner 970 smartwatch is 13% off in three different colours. This premium running- and triathlon-focused smartwatch is geared to help you run and also provides HRV status and sleep metrics. This bundle deal from Garmin also comes with a Power Bank included to help with charging when needed.

Save 14% Garmin Edge 540: was $349.99 now $299.98 at Amazon The Edge 540 is 14% off right now, though it was available for $244 last November. This is a good unit for all-around riding; keep watching to see if the price drops a little more.

Save 20% Garmin Edge 840: was $499.99 now $399.98 at Amazon The Edge 840 is at its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon right now, though it has been on sale for less cash this year. Officially, this unit has been superceded by the 850, but it's still a very capable unit with a touchscreen.

Save 17% Garmin Edge 850: was £599.99 now £499.98 at Amazon The Edge 850 is also on sale, discounted by 17%. In essence, this is the 550 with a touchscreen. It's a slightly bigger unit with a touchscreen, a built-in speaker and all the usual Garmin training and fitness tools.

Save 15% Garmin Edge 1040 Solar: was $699.99 now $594.99 at Amazon The Edge 1040 Solar doesn't show a discount on Amazon right now, but it's $50 cheaper from the Garmin Amazon store than it is on their website sale right now, so I'm including the deal for you. If you want some Solar charging tech in a big unit this is a good unit.

Save 25% Garmin Varia RTL515: was $199.99 now $149.98 at Amazon The Varia RTL 515 currently has 25% off; it's been cheaper, but not by much. This unit pairs a rear light with a Bluetooth radar to help you monitor upcoming vehicles from up to 153 yards away. If you want a built-in camera too, scroll down.

Save 27% Garmin Varia Vue : was $549.99 now $399.98 at Amazon The Garmin Varia Vue is 27% off if you want to invest in front and rear Varia units. This camera/light pairs a 600-lumen front light with a 4K camera to capture your rides. Tip: You will need a Micro SD card for the unit too.

Save 29% Tacx Flux 2: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Garmin The Flux 2 is discounted on the Garmin website; it's a solid smart trainer that prioritises low noise and is accurate within 2.5%. The trainer can connect with all the usual indoor training apps, so you can have a solid winter of riding.

Save 18% Tacx Neo 2T with Zwift Cog and Click : was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Garmin The Tacx Neo 2T with Zwift Cog and Click is 18% off right now. This top-level trainer comes with Zwift's Cog and Click sprocket pre-installed, plus clip-on virtual shifters, so you can use it easily with any bike. It also works without power in standalone mode, which is useful for races, events, or outdoor riding.

Save 10% Tacx Neo Bike Plus : was $3,999.99 now $3,599.99 at Garmin Want to go the whole hog with a premium smart bike? Th Neo Bike Plus has a 10% discount. This is a fully adjustable smart bike that aims to offer the ultimate immersion indoors. The trainer vibrates and simulates road surfaces; dynamic inertia tech makes it feel like an outdoor ride, and the built-in fans mimic wind and keep you cool.

Save 29% Garmin Rally RS210 pedals: was $1,119.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Garmin's latest RS210 power meter pedals are on sale. This deal is for the RS210 dual-sided SPD SL option which gained recharging capability over the previous units battery powered tech. SPD and SPD-SL pedal bodies can be switched onto the axles, and the pedals are accurate to within +/-1%.

UK Black Friday Garmin deals

Save 21% Garmin Forerunner 55 : was £149.99 now £118.90 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 is a nice entry point into the world of smartwatches and has a healthy discount in the black colour. This watch will suit runners, but will suit anyone just wanting a Garmin smartwatch with its two-week battery life.

Save 31% Garmin fēnix 8: was £699.99 now £479.99 at Amazon This early BF deal sees the fēnix 8 drop to its lowest ever price on Amazon in the 47 mm/slate grey version. The fēnix 8 is a top-level smartwatch with voice control and contactless payment tech. Its AMOLED screen is punchy and vivid, yet you still get up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Save 22% Garmin Edge 840: was £379.99 now £297 at Sigma Sports The Edge 840 unit is just over 20% off and is available for under £300. This is a solid operator, but the Edge 850 which got an upgraded colour touschcreen is also on sale below.

Save 18% Garmin Edge 850: was £469.99 now £387 at Sigma Sports The Garmin Edge 850 is also discounted by just under 20% in the Sigma sale. This unit has a colour touchscreen and has lots of advanced training features.

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